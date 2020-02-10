advertisement

The report titled: Money Matters in Schools, Ugandan Citizens’ Opinions and Experiences on Schools and School Funding, further states that parents interviewed also cited another problem such as the shortage of teachers and the absenteeism of teachers in schools (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Ugandans cited excessive financial contributions from schools as the biggest problem they face in educating their children, according to a new survey.

This is according to data from Sauti za Wananchi, the first nationally representative high frequency mobile phone survey for Africa released this month.

Survey shows excessive financial demands from schools are a common problem cited for secondary schools, where one in four (23%) cites the problem, but even for primary schools (14%) it is cited more than any other problem. .

“In primary and secondary schools, parents say that the main challenge they face with regard to their children’s school is the excessive amount of financial contributions required from parents by schools,” reads the report by Sauti za Wananchi partly consulted by PML Daily.

The Sauti za Wananchi 2019 report adds that eight in ten parents (81%) say that they continue to pay money to schools for various reasons, including tuition or additional lessons (68%), food ( 60%), textbooks or other materials (58%), construction work (57%) or to support volunteer teachers (48%).

Connie Nakayenze, the woman member of Parliament in Mbale and former chair of the Parliamentary Education Committee, acknowledged that the investigation is perfect, particularly with regard to excessive demands from schools.

She said that when you look at admitting a child going into first and fifth grade, government tuition fees are low, but that the requirements of schools, including the purchase of uniforms, at school , make the fees high for most parents.

“I know that schools require paper, slashers, hoes, toilet paper, brushes, some even require cement, baking flour which makes the costs very expensive and I think this report is perfect, it represents the views of parents, “said Ms. Nakayenze.

The report further reveals that two levels of school (primary and secondary), distance to school is the second most cited problem, with one in ten naming distances being a problem in primary schools (12% ) and secondary (12%).

Ministry of Education reports indicate that funding for public primary schools takes the form of a subsidy per child per year to each school: Shs 7,000 for UPE and Shs 41,000 for USAGE per learner per year

The report: Money in Schools, Ugandan Citizens’ Opinions and Experiences on Schools and School Funding, added that parents interviewed also cited another problem, namely the shortage of teachers and the teacher absenteeism in schools.

In the area of ​​choosing schools for their children, the report indicates that parents who choose schools for their children give priority to exam success rates and motivated teachers.

“And eight out of ten citizens (80%) say that exam success rates are one of the main factors they would take into account when choosing a school for their children,” reads part of the report.

And the report adds that seven in ten (69%) say they would seek motivated teachers and half (47%) say good buildings and equipment are important, adding that many would seek a school with a good reputation (43 %).

Former Executive Director of the National Council for Higher Education, Professor AB Kasozi says that the additional financial contributions requested by schools have made education very expensive for the poor and that it is apparently the wealthy who go to school. school.

Ms. Esther Anyakun, MP for Nakapiripirit, said that although education is not free, schools should not make excessive demands that would scare parents.

“For me, I know that schools have to operate financially, but the additional demands in the form of cement, paper, baking flour and all other fees charged outside of tuition fees provided by the government through capitation grants must stop giving everyone access to education, “said Anyakun.

The report further reveals that, although almost half of citizens are aware of the capitation subsidy for primary school, four in ten (41%) are convinced that they have heard of the capitation subsidy for primary schools , four in ten (43%) say they have not heard of the subsidy, even after an investigation.

The report indicates that during interrogation, the most common uses of capitation grant funds identified by citizens are the purchase of school materials (28%), construction work (11%), paying teachers (9% ) and the well-being of teachers and students (9%). but that this is overshadowed by the number of citizens who were not aware of the capitation grant regarding their children’s school (59%).

These data barely come a year after another survey by Twaweza (2018) found that parents say the main reasons for sending their children to school are “to give them a good future” (73%) , “So they can learn” (59%).

