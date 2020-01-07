advertisement

In 2019, there were several major hurdles that could determine the future of the film business.

Last year was one for the books on film history: 2019 brought us the highest proceeds ever in “Avengers: Endgame”. Netflix continued to strengthen itself as a patron of original storytelling, with awards for films such as “The Irishman” and Disney’s purchase of Fox, which has further consolidated the power of Hollywood that must be expected as its films accounted for almost 40% of domestic revenue ,

As these milestones mark the success of the Disney and Netflix powerhouses, dive under the surface and you’ll find many questions about what they mean for the future health of the film industry. If Endgame can bring in $ 2.8 billion, why would a studio ever want to play with something that only brings in a modest million? If Netflix continues to grow as a distributor of original prestige titles that will only be played for a short time, what does that mean for the future of cinema?

In this time of change, the industry faces a variety of challenges as it paves the way for the streaming war era. Here are some of the biggest hurdles to come in the coming year.

Inklusivitätsherausforderungen

In a report published by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in autumn, it simply says: Inclusion in Hollywood continues to progress “very slowly” and inconsistently. This is a fact that was most recently worked out in the BAFTA nominations for 2020, in which only white actors and male directors were present.

In 2019, there was an increase in films directed by women: 19 of the approximately 125 studio releases were directed by women, an increase of only four in the previous year. With “Little Women” Greta Gerwig has further demonstrated her outstanding skills as a writer and director, and the Chinese-American Lulu Wang offered her completely original family drama “The Farewell”. In the meantime, there were three more titles for women: “Frozen II” and “Captain Marvel” “,” And “Hustlers” will exceed $ 100 million and show the studios that women can make money behind the camera.

At the same time, IndieWire’s Tambay Obenson reported that out of the 100 best films of 2019, 34% had a lead or co-lead of color, compared to 27 percent in 2018. However, the number of color film directors declined from 26 percent a year 2018 to 18 percent in 2019.

At best, cinema can help bring people from different backgrounds together and navigate and understand the world around them – and this world is full of diversity in terms of gender, ethnicity, sexuality and class. The measure of success in this area is simple: the studios should aim to make films with actors and crews that better reflect society. And there is still a lot to do.

income inequality

With mega-corporations like Disney making billions every year and the biggest showrunners and filmmakers doing heavy business with studios and streamers, wealth hasn’t dropped to the lowest levels of the Hollywood ladder. Assistants struggle to make ends meet with salaries, which in many cases are little more than the minimum wage. In addition to renting in Los Angeles, agency assistants need to dress well to impress, while set-PA and author assistants need to sign up for movie tickets and streaming services to stay up to date on everything new – all as Part of a system that has long promised the possibility of realizing dreams if you pay your contribution – which often goes hand in hand with low wages, long hours and hard working conditions.

The # PayUpHollywood movement, launched in the fall by seasoned writers Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”), John August (“Big Fish”) and Liz Alper (“Chicago Fire”), has many for the failure of the system explained. Showrunners Adam Conover (“Adam Ruins Everything”) and Ayelet Waldman (“Unbelievable”) are said to have negotiated higher salaries for projects they developed, and Verve has given beginners up to a 40% raise.

As the streaming war grows and the industry continues to consolidate, managers and rulers should consider what the industry should look like in this new era. Proponents say entering Hollywood on the ground floor is increasingly only accessible to families. This undoubtedly limits the perspectives of stories that are told on trains or on television from an ethnic and class perspective.

Unstable streaming wars

There is a boom in both original, high-quality content and well-known library titles, as Netflix and Hulu are faced with new competitors such as Apple, Disney, WarnerMedia, Quibi and NBCUniversal, all of which have been or are about to be launched own streaming services. In this environment, HBO received the Bad Education TIFF breakout for nearly $ 20 million, and NBC paid $ 100 million a year for five years to keep its Peacock service in stock at The Office.

It is far from certain that we will see even more eye-catching deals as companies battle for subscriber dollars and take the prospect of lossy operation of streaming platforms to do so. But since streaming is becoming more and more important compared to theatrical releases, at some point there has to be a method to overcome the madness. Netflix is ​​already thinking about how it can reflect blockbuster movie theater wages by offering bonuses for movies, winning prizes, or attracting a large number of viewers. This could help set the benchmark for talent reward in this new era.

Existence crisis of CGI

It’s an exciting time for visual effects, when Will Smith can compete convincingly against a younger version of himself at 120 fps in “Gemini Man” and a 76-year-old Robert De Niro in “The Irishman.” But the most recent films, who are committed to CGI advances were not all well received by the audience.

The unexpected appearance of the eponym in the trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog” prompted the filmmakers to work on their appearance again before the planned release of the film on February 14th. The so-called “digital fur” that Judi Dench and Taylor Swift put on in “Cats” was immediately notorious long before the film was released in December, apparently before it was even finished – Universal sent a second version of the film with more complete CGI to the theaters after being exposed to the audience for a week.

These films are testimony to the myriad of people who work tirelessly to bring the imagination to life and the impressive technical advances that have been made in a few years. However, they are also evidence that the studios need to think more tactically about spending on such expensive CGI glasses. Universal reports a loss of $ 70 million for “Cats” after poor box office results and has stopped the film’s award campaign after horrific reviews.

Quandaries at the box office

The statistics only show part of the story: 2019 was one of the three best years at the box office, with over $ 41 billion in global revenue. This is largely thanks to a banner year for Disney, the studio that has become synonymous with franchise rates like “Avengers: Endgame” and broke the global gross record at $ 2.8 billion.

In the meantime, original cinema releases in the middle price segment have become a rare breed. At a time when well-known tentpoles like “Endgame” set standards for money making (i.e., huge profits are guaranteed), filmmakers and studios struggle to apply the low-risk, high-reward formula to original stories. It’s the reason why no traditional studio “The Irishman” touches on its very expensive VFX – although director Martin Scorsese is as one-man franchise as Hollywood could ask for – and why Netflix chose this film and “Marriage Story “brought out prestigious drama by director Noah Baumbach.

There’s a strange runaway in Knives Out: Rian Johnson’s original secret of homicide, which has caused a stir since its debut in Toronto, has grossed $ 247.32 million to date. Given the expected returns, this film is set to receive franchise treatment as Lionsgate plans to develop a film that revolves around Daniel Craig and his detective character from the south.

When it comes to original original films, director Sam Mendes, who won the Golden Globe in 1917, suggested that filmmakers create cultural moments that should be seen in the theater – think of explosions that need to be heard about surround sound and great ones Cinematography that simply cannot be reached with a television. Could his first world war episode be itchy like the latest Marvel movie? After it starts on Friday, the studios may have found their next formula for success.

