The Marvel Cinematic Universe will resume in May when Black Widow is launched, a film that, according to a recent leak from sources that the film would have seen, could set up a great storyline. But Black Widow may not even deliver the biggest Avengers plot turn in phase 4, because there is another movie that could do that.

I have explained a few times that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to be the most important film of the next phase. Marvel confirmed all his connections with the WandaVision and Loki TV series and revealed that the film will introduce a hero we never expected. Separately, rumors have claimed that Multiverse would bring us our first taste of mutants, making Deadpool and Wolverine cameos. Rumors also said that Namor and Miss America will appear in the film and claimed that the film could take a huge, unexpected turn. That plot detail may be the reason why Scott Derrickson, who directed the first Strange film, and Marvel decided to separate. Please note, below are some large spoilers, assuming that the leaks naturally disappear.

All rumors, whether it’s the MCU, the PS5 or the iPhone 12, have to be taken with a pinch of salt, so don’t get too excited or disappointed by what follows. But two different people have gone to 4chan in recent days (via Bounding Into Comics) to explain what went wrong between Derrickson and Marvel.

The first, more detailed thread explains that both work ethics are important and creative differences have convinced the director to leave the project. However, he will still produce the film. Derrickson apparently wanted to kill Christine Palmer and Benedict Wong’s Wong characters early in the film Rachel McAdams and also destroy the levitation jacket. Kevin Feige and co. didn’t have it.

Scarlet Witch is apparently what annoyed Derrickson the most. Feige wants the formidable Avenger to be the villain of Strange 2, something we’ve heard of before, while Derrickson wanted Nightmare to be the villain. Here is that complete leak (emphasis from us):

I don’t really know where else to post this because I don’t want to lose my job.

Derrickson has been a problem since he started breaking the story for Strange 2. He refused to meet deadlines and constantly made excuses. He often blamed Disney, even though they were very accommodating to him.

The only reason he was ever signed up to direct was because Kevin Feige started clubbing for him. Feige assisted him all the way and tried to mix his vision of the film with where the MCU is going.

Derrickson wanted to kill Rachel McAdams in a cold-opened horror movie. He also planned to kill Wong, destroy the mantle of levitation, and wrap the film full of jump-fears. He was actually going to handle the entire supporting cast that he himself had introduced such as the Warriors Three in Ragnarok.

Needless to say, there was a lot that didn’t work with that vision. Wong is not going anywhere, and the higher ups were hard about that.

Aside from his bad attitude and refusal to meet deadlines, Scarlett Witch was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Feige has huge plans for the character and Wandavision is setting them all up. Feige sees her as the most important villain of the photo and finds her bow the most important. Derrickson very much wanted Nightmare to be the driving force and leaned into the horror he was causing about Strange’s life.

A heated argument ended with Derrickson shouting: “Then why don’t you just call the Scarlett Witch movie!” And hang up with Feige.

After the cooler heads prevailed, Derrickson returned with a hat in his hand to apologize and ask to leave the project. The request is clearly granted and here we are. I have no idea who will replace him. People seem to be panicking here, but I also hear that Feige / Disney already has someone in mind they have been watching for a long time. The name I heard in the office is Darren Lyn Bousman, but take that with huge amounts of salt.

Nor can we verify the claim that Bousman could direct the strange sequel.

Separately, another 4chan leaker said in a much shorter post that it was Namor’s inclusion in the plot that became the turning point that forced Derrickson to step out of the film:

Rumor has it that the turning point was making Scott Derrickson fall out of the movie last-minute script revisions to record Namor now that Marvel Studios has regained full rights. Derrickson wanted more time to work on the new script, while Marvel Studios took place on the start date of May.

Kevin Feige teased that the film would contain the introduction of an “unexpected” character in a way that would actually make sense, and Derrickson recently placed an image of Doctor Strange drowning with Namor in the background, probably a reference to the behind the fencing drama in progress.

We have heard rumors that Namor could appear in Strange 2, just as we have heard that he could be the villain of Black Panther 2, a film that already premiered in 2022. More recent reports say that Marvel has the full rights for Hulk and Namor, suggesting that the latter would not get a stand-alone film, but could be used in various projects. Again, these are just rumors and speculations, but they are nevertheless interesting.

Strange 2 should soon start photographing, as it will premiere on May 7, 2021. Marvel must first find a director.

