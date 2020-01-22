advertisement

This is another NBC win. “This Is Us” was the leader in the ranking on Tuesday and brought his home network to a victory in prime time.

Led by “NCIS”, CBS took first place in the total number of viewers.

According to preliminary figures, NBC came first with a rating of 1.0 / 5 in the 18-49 demographics coveted by advertisers and second with an average of 5.3 million viewers. “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8pm had a 1.0 / 5 and 4.7 million viewers. “This Is Us” had a 1.4 / 7 and 6.5 million viewers with 9. “New Amsterdam” at 10 got 0.7 / 4 and 4.7 million viewers.

CBS took second place with 0.9 / 4 and first place with 9 million viewers.

Fox and Univision are in third place with 0.6 / 3. Fox came in third with 3 million viewers and Univision fifth with 1.7 million viewers.

ABC was fifth in the ratings with 0.5 / 3 and fourth in the audience with 2.9 million.

Telemundo took sixth place with 0.4 / 2 and sixth place with 1.1 million viewers.

The CW finished seventh with 0.3 / 1 and with the audience with 821,000.

