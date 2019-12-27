advertisement

We have literally saved our readers millions of dollars on popular products this holiday season, with the BGR Deals team handling all the best deals from top retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. In fact, there have been so many great sales this year that the editors have even dared occasionally. That also includes today since the end-of-year sale is still so great there. One of the top offers that are only available on Friday is a free Echo Show 5 when you purchase a Ring Video Doorbell 2 or Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Black Friday prices for AirPods 2, tons of discounts on the most popular Nintendo Switch games and 2019 PS4 games, the # 1 TP-Link WiFi range extender for just $ 14.95 or the improved version that is twice as fast for $ 21.99, a best-selling Roomba robot vacuum cleaner for just $ 199.99, the LifeStraw which is always a bestseller for only $ 9.96, white Philips Hue lamps for only $ 5 each when bundled with a competitively priced Echo Dot, the lowest prices of the year on the most popular Bluetooth headphones and wireless Bose speakers, a $ 11 cable that charges your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, $ 200 Genuine Sony wireless earbuds for just $ 79.99, more than $ 15 off the Roku Streaming Stick +, big discounts on around 100 different ones Amazon device n and bundles and much more.

We mainly focused on the three large stores mentioned above this holiday season, but there is another store that we do not pay enough attention to: Target. We have told you about some of Target’s major sales, but there is much more that is still available in this popular nationwide retail chain. And as always, you don’t even have to leave your house to get the best bargains. Target currently has a huge sale at the end of the year and there are hundreds of deals you can take advantage of. Buy the entire sale here on the target site and view our 10 favorite deals below.

Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracker wristband

Join the new fitness revolution with a Fitbit Flex wireless wristband – Slate (FB401SLT). This fitness tracker is worn around your wrist all day and night, so he can keep track of your steps and sleep cycle. Go to the website and take advantage of additional tracking functions such as calorie tracking, activities and your friends. That’s right. You can become a member of the Fitbit Flex community and compete with new and old friends to keep you inspired to stay on track with your diet and fitness. Get the extra encouragement you need and the tracking that keeps you informed of your activity level with the Fitbit Flex. 1 year limited factory warranty. Both small and large tire included.

advertisement

Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracker wristband: $ 59.97 (save $ 40)

Drone Force Terrasect remote control RC

ROLL, FLIP, ATTACK!

Experience truly innovative radio control with the TerrAsect! With a green, insect-like design and glowing, red eyes, the TerrAsect strikes fear into the hearts of its prey. The RELENTLESS ROLLING ATTACK from the TerrAsect gives even the most advanced drivers hours of fun, both indoors and outdoors! Once you have reached top speed, press the trigger button to start the throw! If the TerrAsect tilts on its back, it can turn itself around; do not turn by hand! Thanks to its sturdy construction, it can jump, tumble and roll over most terrain. How can you time your rolling attacks to make great stunts? 2.4 GHz control. TerrAsect works on 4xAA batteries and 3xAAA for controller (not included). Measures 13.8 ″ long.

Drone Force Terrasect remote control RC: $ 9.79 (save $ 4.20)

Metro Exodus: Aurora Limited Edition – PlayStation 4

Embark on an incredible journey – board the Aurora, a highly modified steam locomotive, and join a handful of survivors in search of a new life in the east

Experience Sandbox Survival – a moving story connects the classic Metro gameplay with new, huge, non-linear levels

A beautiful, hostile world – discover the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness, brought to life with beautiful day / night cycles and dynamic weather

Deadly battles and stealth – set off and shoot in the field to adjust your arsenal of handcrafted weapons and engage human and mutant enemies in exciting tactical battles

Metro Exodus: Aurora Limited Edition – PlayStation 4: $ 36.39 (save $ 15.60)

The Persistence – PlayStation VR

You are the hunted, not the hunter

First person horror meets roguelike reconnaissance in VR

Everyone is dead … even you. But there is a small chance that you can still escape and take your life back, as long as you can repair the destroyed systems of the ship before the black hole it has caught tears The Persistence apart. In a completely new kind of stealth horror game, exclusive to PlayStation4 with PlayStationVR, you have to hide in the shadow and fight against frightening mutants as you strive to get the engines back on line, set a course – and set a course somehow bring the ship back to earth. Can you stay alive long enough to save The Persistence?

The Persistence – PlayStation VR: $ 20.99 (save $ 9)

Circulon 10 ″ Open Skillet Red

Combines reliable, durable cooking performance with superior non-stick technology and dishwasher-safe cleaning convenience

TOTAL Non-stick system features PFOA-free, metal cutlery safe non-stick on raised circles for superior food release and effortless cleaning up

Gourmet non-stick frying pan with high-quality aluminum construction and colorful dishwasher-proof porcelain enamel exterior

Dishwasher safe and suitable for all hobs except induction; Oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Lifetime warranty without hassle included

Circulon 10 ″ Open Skillet Red: $ 13.99 (save $ 6)

Logitech K480 Bluetooth integrated keyboard for multiple devices

Simply turn the screen selection dial to type between 3 connected Bluetooth wireless devices.

You will find a familiar keyboard layout with all the shortcut keys that you use the most

Integrated holder keeps your phone or tablet at the right angle

Compatible with Windows or Mac computer, or an Android or iOS tablet or smartphone.

Logitech K480 Bluetooth integrated keyboard for multiple devices: $ 31.49 (save $ 13.50)

Glasses – Sunglasses that pop! (TEAL)

Glasses are sunglasses that Snap!

Capture and share video from your perspective.

Press to record a 10-second video.

Your videos are stored wirelessly in Reminders on Snapchat.

Glasses are charged in the supplied case.

Glasses – Sunglasses that pop! (Teal): $ 77.99 (save $ 52)

Crosley Cruiser portable turntable

Portable record player with built-in speakers

Closes in briefcase style with a handy carrying handle

Has 3 different speeds for adjustment

Perfect for taking road trips or parties

Crosley Cruiser Portable Turntable: $ 41.99 (save $ 28)

SOL Republic Shadow wireless headphones

Easily accessible microphone and music controls

SOL Republic Shadow wireless headphones: $ 34.99 (save $ 15)

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6 quart 7-in-1 Multi-use programmable pressure cooker at the touch of a button

The best for beginners: Instant Pot Duo Nova is the updated Duo. Duo Nova upgrades include the EasySeal lid to automatically seal when cooking under pressure and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking starts. Also includes bonus seal ring

Cooks quickly and saves time: the new 2019 Instant Instant Multi Cooker combines 7 devices in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

14 one-touch Smart Programs – for fast, delicious ribs, soups, beans, rice, chicken, yogurt, eggs, cheesecakes and more with tasty results

Easy to use: the new EasySeal lid automatically closes your Instant Pot to keep flavors, nutrients and aromas in. The new progress indicator lets you know when your Instant Pot is pressurized and when the cooking cycle starts

Advanced safety protection – The 10+ built-in safety functions, including protection against overheating, safety lock and more to guarantee safe pressure cooking

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6 quart 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker at the touch of a button: $ 59.95 (save $ 40)

Image source: Sean Wandzilak / Shutterstock

advertisement