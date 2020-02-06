advertisement

Presented by MyOmniPass

Greetings movie fans!

Impressive. This episode? We may be a bit biased … but this may be the best episode we’ve ever done.

Why could you ask? Well, let’s count the ways …

advertisement

The reviewski gang – Eoghan Doherty, Rory Cashin, Justine Stafford and Paul Moore – are discussing all of the new movie releases this week, including Oscar-hopeful ones parasite, Spy thriller The rhythm section, Family adventure Dolittleand the latest blockbuster from DC birds of prey,

We were also lucky enough to chat with some of the film’s stars on this comic book excursion, and this week you’ll see our conversations Jurnee Smollett-Bellwho plays Black Canary and we haven’t interviewed anyone other than Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie,

As if that wasn’t enough, the gang broke the trailer for Fast & Furious 9, the tenth (no, we don’t count wrong) entry into the fast and furious series, and shows the most unique OTT moments in the epic, four-minute teaser.

Margot Robbie has also stated that she would like to see Harley Quinn as a partner Toxic ivy In the next film we all take turns casting caps and guessing who should take on the role of Pamela Isley.

Oh, and one of the gangs turns out to be an award-winning filmmaker!

Don’t ask, just watch and listen here …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBhXysEnHA0 (/ embed)

SUBSCRIBE on your iPhone by clicking here or on Android by clicking here.

Now it’s time for Haiclue to melt your head this week. Do you think you know the answer to the one below? Let us know your guess by tweeting @BigReviewski or going to Instagram.

(If you want to remember how the Haiclue works, click here.)

Certificates in which Gran comes first,

Goodman milks as a bad man,

Creed’s hip tip handout.

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

Presented by MyOmniPass

,

advertisement