LA JOLLA – With many apologies to our friends in the Coachella Valley, it must be said: The 2020 season of the PGA Tour started on Thursday in Torrey Pines.

The fall events that the tour is said to start with are somewhat teasing. The money and FedEx Cup points are official, but not all big players are represented in the fields. The first three events after New Year are also limited; The Tournament of Champions in Kapalua is a select field of 34 event winners from the previous year, while the Sony Open in Honolulu and the American Express in La Quinta – you know, Bob Hope’s tournament – include some stars, but hardly all.

Now check the ranking here at the Farmers Insurance Open. It is five of the top 10 in the golf world rankings. No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who has played his first tournament round since November 3, navigated the north course with a 5-under-par 67 on Thursday, a shot behind the two leaders of the first day, Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley. No. 3 Jon Rahm shot a 68 on the north course and No. 6 Tiger Woods – who has the hottest gallery, whether he is ranked 6 or 266 – fucked two of the last five holes that came in at 69.

Most of the afternoon there was hazy sunshine. When Woods, Rahm and La Cañadas Collin Morikawa were finished shortly before 3:00 p.m., thick fog began.

“We probably waited there for 20 to 30 minutes and luckily it cleared up,” said Bradley, who was three holes from the finish when visibility deteriorated. “There was a point where you couldn’t see 20 feet in front of you. It was so thick.”

“It felt like Torrey when he saw fog coming in,” said Phil Mickelson.

A total of 12 of the top 30 and 22 of the top 60 take part in this tournament, in which CBS will take over the first television show of the season for the Golf Channel at the weekend. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Justin Thomas aren’t top 5 shows, but I don’t feel like they’re missed so much given the size of the galleries on the site on Thursday.

McIlroy would overthrow Koepka with a 1st place win. There is never an easy time to start your season, but the North Irishman was happy with his round Thursday as it was his first of the year and he worked with a driver he threw in his pocket after throwing it away. d used in Wednesdays Pro-am.

“It’s funny, you know,” he said. “You go through this test process at the beginning of the year with new devices. There are things that seem really good on the track, but if you actually played a few rounds in competition with them and try to get certain shots, they appear somehow. ”

For what it’s worth, McIlroy cut 309 meters from the tee on Thursday, hitting 78.57 percent of his fairways and needing 28 putts. (One of his little birds came out of the edge.)

What are his expectations for the first round of the new year?

“I don’t know if there are any expectations,” he said. “It’s just more, you know where your game is. They hope to see some good things in practice and then hopefully translate those good things you see onto the golf course and into some acceptable scores.

“I think it was nice that it was translated today. I was able to continue the stuff I saw at home and in practice on the golf course. ”

McIlroy hadn’t played a competitive round for two and a half months, but he had had time to work on his game and prepare for his return. It was more difficult for him to take a break during the season and then restart his game.

“You play golf, you take two weeks off and it stops any dynamic that you have,” he said. “I think I start standing pretty well, but if I have some momentum in one season and pause for a few weeks and then come back, I seem to have a little bit of trouble doing it. ”

Cappelen, a 29-year-old Dane who played in Arkansas, was at the top of the leaderboard in La Quinta last week and finished sixth. He had eight birdies on South Course, the tougher of Torrey Pines’ two layouts, after only covering the nine. There might have been moments when he had flashbacks to the 21 birdies and two eagles in the desert last week. But of course there is a difference.

“The fairways are too narrow here and you will find good drives that don’t fit in the fairway and you just have to accept that,” he said. “The greens are forgiving enough that if you take the line in the rough to the green, you can actually put it on the green where I’m sure it will be very different next summer.”

That was a smart pointer to the US Open, which returned to Torrey Pines in 2021. The last time Tiger Woods was here in 2008, he won his 14th major with Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff on Monday, death hole… while playing with a cracked ACL and a tension fracture of his left tibia.

Woods has won eight tournaments here – including a Junior World – as he told an interviewer who asked him what it would be like to break the PGA Tour record for victories by winning his 83rd here.

“I have a lot of great memories here,” he said. “This was my first tournament that I participated in with my father, the old Andy Williams (tournament), so we’ve come here a long time ago.” I have played here since I was a single-digit age. This golf course has many fond memories and I hope that I can put it all together again tomorrow as I did today. ”

No wonder this place is one of his favorites. Even the fog interacts with it.

