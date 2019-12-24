advertisement

They say the early bird catches the worm, but the opposite has proven itself at the auction of this luxury property in one of Sydney’s most exclusive suburbs.

Three local families led the race to secure the five-bedroom home on a prime 3775 square foot area with pool, cabana, and large tennis court.

advertisement

MORE: Santa comes early for young family

48-hour auction campaign pays off

Two other bidders have signed up, including one who saw 67 Telegraph Rd, Pymble for the first time shortly before the auction started.

Matt Bolin of Ray White Upper North Shore said this buyer, who represents a multi-generation family from southern Sydney, had strategically waited until the property was launched.

His only bid of $ 5.15 million turned out to be what dropped the hammer.

“I was very surprised to see that it was sold to a buyer who watched it 10 minutes before the auction,” said Bolin.

“They liked the location and size.”

The modernist-style building has much more to offer than just size, north orientation and a prime location on the east side – especially for families who need a lot of space.

Off the road and privately located, the resort offers a stunning pool, a large tennis court and a poolside cabana with projector, screen, built-in grill and outdoor kitchen.

Formal and informal zones span terraces, and a guest retreat is well separated from the rest of the house, with its own bathroom and private access.

A flexible lower rumpus integrates perfectly into the outside areas.

The property is within walking distance of the bus, train and Pymble Public School, Pymble Golf Club and St Ives Village shopping center.

SIGN UP HERE FOR THE NSW REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER

advertisement