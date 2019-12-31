advertisement

Heather Morris’ tattooist of Auschwitz, a Holocaust love story based on a true story, is Ireland’s bestseller for the second year in a row. According to Nielsen BookScan, which compiles the official charts of the publishing industry, 41,627 copies were sold and 489,000 euros were earned.

Sally Rooney’s Normal People, then in the news as one of Barack Obama’s books of the year, came in at close second place with 41,513 copies sold and earned 536,000 euros. Rooney was also by far the best-selling Irish author in the UK. Normal People, adapted for BBC Television by Lenny Abrahamson, sold 320,607 copies there, while their debut “Conversations with Friends” sold 104,112 copies in the UK and 12,574 copies in Ireland.

advertisement

Sally Rooney: By far the best-selling Irish author in the UK. Photo: Cyril Byrne

The phenomenally successful Aisling series by Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght continues to develop. Once Twice, Three Times sold almost 39,000 copies to Aisling, taking third place and 617,000 euros. The first copy of the series, Oh My God, also sold 21,818 copies. and the second, The Importance of Being Aisling, sold 24,196 copies, meaning that the series made over 1.16 million euros this year.

However, the most lucrative title of the year on the Irish market was Ordinary Joe, Joe Schmidt’s autobiography. Ireland’s disappointing performance at the Rugby World Cup did not affect the sales of his previous manager’s book, which fetched 836,000 euros and sold 31,748 copies to reach fifth place. (Schmidt was also featured in the title of the latest edition of the Ross O’Carroll Kelly series. Schmidt Happens sold 23,656 copies.) The gift from friends of the late Emma Hannigan sold just over 30,000 copies, placing her in sixth place.

Jeff Kinny’s Wrecking Ball, the 14th title in his “Diary of a Wimpy Kind” series, was Ireland’s fourth most popular book, one of two Kinney titles in the top 20, one less than David Walliams.

If everything is said by Anne Griffin, it was the best-selling Irish debut that sold 27,546 copies to finish ninth. Other Irish titles in the top 20 were Notes to Self by Emilie Pine (20,388); the Booker Prize-winning Milkman by Anna Burns (19,837) and Overcoming; A treatise by Vicky Phelan (19.006).

Niane Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty was Ireland’s most popular thriller with just over 20,000 copies.

Night Boat to Tangier by Kevin Barry, recently selected for the canvas by Michael Fassnbenber, sold 13,270 copies; Blindboy Boatclub sold 11,666 copies of Boulevard Wren; Joseph O’Connor sold 10,685 copies of Shadowplay, the Irish novel of the year, which was also named the Costa novel of the year. Idaho by Emily Ruskovich, winner of the International Dublin Literary Award, sold 10,158 copies.

Pinch of Nom, 100 slimming, home-style recipes by Kay Featherstone and Kate Allinson, was Britain’s best-selling title with more than 1 million sales, roughly twice the number two, The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Aside from Sally Rooney, other Irish writers who made the Top 500 included Anna Burns’ Milkman, who sold 115,252 copies, earned € 983,000, and finished 82nd. Listen to the animals: Becoming The Supervet by Noel Fitzpatrick sold 69,069 copies (20th); Guess how much I love you, Sam McBratney’s classic child, sold 67,434 (216th); Steve Cavanagh’s Twisted sold 42,788 (411th); The Break by Marian Keyes was sold 40,567 (443); and Tana French’s The Wych Elm sold 40,503 (444).

advertisement