It’s always a draw for Australians, but when an all-inclusive beach resort lowers its prices for eight nights to just $ 840, it’s more tempting than ever.

THAILAND 9-DAY PACKAGE, $ 840 Put your feet up at Thavorn Palm Beach Resort for eight nights from $ 840 per person, split two, and save $ 886 per person. The all-inclusive price includes accommodation in a deluxe terrace room, a breakfast buffet, lunch and dinner, and daily drinks with free flow. Book by February 29, 2020 and travel from April 1 to October 31, 2020. hootholidays.com.au

FIJI 6-DAY PACKAGE, $ 2499 Escape to Fiji and stay at the Tropica Island Resort for five nights from USD 2499 per person. You will receive bonus extras worth more than $ 1500. The package includes accommodation in a beachfront bure at the resort on the island of Malolo, a private return transfer by car, a return transfer to the start, a daily breakfast, a daily 3-course dinner, a picnic on the beach, butler service, an hour’s bite to eat and drinks daily and more. Book before February 28, 2020 for travel from February 21 to September 30, 2020. Tel. 1800 800 722 (quote 214867), spacificatravel.com

BALI 8-DAY PACKAGE, $ 819 Pamper yourself at The Anvaya Resort Bali for seven nights in five-star luxury and save 33 percent when you pay from USD 819 per person, per share. The package includes a guaranteed upgrade to a Premier Room, daily breakfast, lunch for two at the Kumyit Restaurant, 10 percent discount on drinks and bus transfers. The offer is valid for trips in selected periods until December 22, 2020 and must be booked by February 29, 2020. Helloworld.com.au

MALDIVES 6-DAY PACKAGE, $ 2999 (FOR TWO) Be the first to stay at the Hard Rock Maldives and receive a five-night package worth $ 7196 for $ 2999 for two. Located in The Marina @ CROSSROADS complex, the hotel includes round-trip transportation from Malé, the breakfast buffet and daily three-course dinner, plus one hour of free-flow cocktails per night and more. A child under the age of 11 does not pay for food and access to the kids club. Travel in select dates until June 30, 2021 and must book by February 17, 2020. Luxuryescapes.com

UNITED STATES 11-DAY PACKAGE $ 3799 Travel through Eastern Canada and the United States within 11 days and save $ 1000 when you pay from $ 3799 per person (double-use) including return flights from Australia. Start in New York before traveling to Quebec, Niagara Falls, Washington, DC and Philadelphia. The offer is valid for departures in April, May, June and August 2020 and must be booked before February 15, 2020. Ditravel.com.au

FIJI 7-DAY PACKAGE, 845 USD Head to the South Pacific and spend six nights at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, starting at $ 845 per person, per two people – 37 percent savings. Spend the night in a king-size bed and enjoy a 60-minute wellness treatment, a bottle of sparkling wine and a fruit plate, a Pure Fiji gift package and a bus transfer back. Book before March 31, 2020 and travel in select periods until March 31, 2020. vivaholidays.com.au

UNITED STATES / CANADA 18 DAY PACKAGE, $ 4999 Check Yellowstone National Park, the Canadian Rockies and the Inside Passage in Alaska from your North American travel wish list. The 18-day price has dropped 38 percent to $ 4999 per person, including round-trip flights from Australia. Visit Seattle, Vancouver, Lake Louise and the Columbia Icefield on a tour, then cruise to Juneau and the Hubbard Glacier aboard Celebrity Millennium or Radiance of the Seas. Travel on selected dates in 2021. tripadeal.com.au

15-DAY PERU PACKAGE, $ 7,880 Solo travelers can book the trip of a lifetime and save the single room surcharge of $ 1880 for the 15-day panoramic Peru trip from $ 7880 per person, including round-trip flights from Australia. The return trip from Lima takes you to Cusco, the Sacred Valley, Ollantaytambo and the beginning of the famous Inca trail to explore Machu Picchu. Book by February 29, 2020 for a package that includes all nights, some meals, tours with local guides, entrance fees, transportation and transfers. wendywutours.com.au

SOUTH AFRICA 17-DAY PACKAGE, $ 2533 Spend 17 days hiking from Cape Town to Johannesburg from $ 2533 per person and save 30 percent on a departure on April 19, 2020. Hike up Table Mountain, explore the kingdoms of Lesotho and Eswatini, dance and laugh with locals over a traditional meal in the Kruger region and much more. Must be booked before February 29, 2020. Gadventures.com.au

AUSSIE DEAL OF THE WEEK – HUNTER VALLEY, $ 330 Visit the Hunter Valley and settle in at the Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort in Pokolbin. Save 15 percent when you pay for at least two nights from $ 165 per night (total $ 330). You live in a villa with 1 bedroom, a kitchenette, a living and dining area, a balcony and free WiFi. The resort has a restaurant and bar, pools and tennis courts. Book before February 29th, 2020 for travel in selected periods until September 24th, 2020. oakshotels.com

