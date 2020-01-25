advertisement

Many of us are guilty of procrastination. Whether it is our tax or credit card bill, there is something about an imminent deadline that does not feel urgent before it is right for you.

For those of you who thrive on tight deadlines, you are lucky! This year’s carbon raffle is about to complete – and this is your last chance to get your tickets. Go to carbonraffle.org today.

The best part of this lottery is that every dollar raised is spent on financing the non-profit work of Climate XChange, a small 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to ambitious, scientifically based climate action at the local level. Climate change is one of the most urgent issues of our time. It is a huge challenge for our way of life and future. However, its approach also offers incredible opportunities for innovation, job creation and, more importantly, a chance for a healthier future for all of us.

At a time when our federal government is stagnating in the area of ​​climate action, states and local governments have the ability to adopt policies that safeguard the well-being of communities by preparing them for the worst effects of climate change, improving public health and investing to generate in clean technology. That is what our employees at Climate XChange are committed to, knowing that these solutions must come from local communities that best understand their challenges and needs. That is why we work directly with national and local governments to provide research, education and tools that can best help policy choices to make our economy low in carbon.

If you think that our work is important, you can participate right now and help us by participating in our lottery. It is the largest source of funding for our organization and by successfully implementing it, our team can continue to increase and expand our impact.

But there is also something in it for you!

We call this lottery a win-win because we can finance our mission and advance environmental actions, while also giving you the chance to win the safest, most streamlined car with the lowest emissions on the road!

The lottery winner can tailor his choice for a fully chosen Tesla Model S, Model X or Model 3, and since we don’t want you to be having to raise your own prize tax money, we’ll cover them too! Oh, and if you don’t win first place, you still get a chance to win our second and third place cash prizes – for a total prize pool of over $ 195,000!

Did you also know that last year’s winner actually ended up in the lottery via Lottechnica? View his amazing new Tesla in this testimony.

Sounds too good to be true? It is not! View our lottery details page for more information and receive your tickets as long as they are valid.

Ticket sales will end on Thursday, February 13 at 2 p.m. ET (tickets are limited to 4,000, so hurry to get yours now).

We will announce the winners at our Boston headquarters on February 14 at 3 p.m. Tune in to our live stream or come to our office to see if you are one of our lucky winners. Start your long weekend by winning a Tesla.

* This article is sponsored by Climate XChange. Images of CXC.

