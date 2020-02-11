advertisement

The shoe silhouette of New York Fashion Week is very assignable. It is comfortable, sturdy and walkable. And even better, there are a number of different iterations, as evidenced by the latest street style images sent outside of NYFW in the past week.

It is no surprise that Bottega Veneta is behind one of these trendy products, but it is by no means the only label that produces a wide selection of shoes that are preferred by influencers, editors and stylists. The silhouette of Prada, Balenciaga and Frankie Shop sold by Lug were also among the most impressive shoe trends of NYFW.

Lauren Johnson in Bottega Veneta boots at New York Fashion Week in February 2020.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Alyssa Coscarelli in Frankie shop boots at New York Fashion Week in February 2020.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Naomi Elizée in Balenciaga boots at New York Fashion Week in February 2020.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

For the guests who opted for slimmer footwear – though far from sparse – the most popular shoes seen at the February shows took on unique shapes. These included architectural heels such as Nicholas Kirkwood and Sies Marjan as well as flatform slingbacks from Tibi.

And because leisure still rules everything, bold sneaker designs were created in collaboration with JW Anderson and Longchamp’s sock-like designs. For minimalists there was also a popular choice for high boot silhouettes in warm, neutral tones.

Olivia Lopez in Jimmy Choo boots at New York Fashion Week in February 2020.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Despite the mild winter weather in New York (ie an invitation to leave snowshoes at home), the best shoes of this NYFW prove that practicality is above all versatile and chic and leaves a lasting impression.

Learn about the best street style from NYFW Fall 2020.

