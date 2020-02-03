It was a great evening of entertainment last night. Not only was the Superbowl running, marked by an incredible halftime performance by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The BAFTA awards ceremony also took place.
There weren’t too many surprises among the BAFTA 2020 winners. But it was a night for big speeches.
The one people talked about in particular came from “The Hustle” star Rebel Wilson. The comic actress didn’t just laugh at the flop that was ‘Cats’, in which she starred. , I just don’t have the balls. “
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTXfcFe4Tbc (/ integrated)
Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor award for “Joker”. He took the opportunity to discuss the need for diversity in his acceptance speech.
(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAh0FSfc4Ls (/ embedded)
Renee Zellweger, meanwhile, gave a nice speech for her best actress victory. She paid a wonderful tribute to her co-star of “Judy” and her candidate colleague, Irish actress Jessie Buckley, and dedicated her award to Judy Garland.
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNCmOxgMuqI (/ integrated)
Laura Dern used her speech to commemorate her mother, actress Diane Ladd, who won the BAFTA award for best supporting actress herself for the Martin Scorsese film “Alice no longer lives here”.
(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqSqPm30vGA (/ embedded)
Margot Robbie accepted the Brad Pitt Award for Best Supporting Actor for “ Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ” on her behalf. Reading Pitt’s words, Robbie joked: “Hey Great Britain. I heard you just became single. Welcome to the club. I wish you the best with the divorce settlement.”
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONk_kWP1Uq8 (/ integrated)
Some other speeches that received a great reception during the night were those of Taika Waititi and Michael Ward.
(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocHyf-KWekE (/ embedded)
(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIVf6LxocPs (/ incorporated)
Here are all the BAFTA winners:
BEST FILM
1917
EXCEPTIONAL BRITISH FILM
1917
EXCEPTIONAL BEGINNING BY A BRITISH EDITOR, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
BAIT
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
PARASITE
DOCUMENTARY
FOR SAMA
ANIMATION FILM
KLAUS
DIRECTOR
1917 (Sam Mendes)
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
PARASITE (Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho)
ADAPTED SCREENPLAYER
JOJO RABBIT (Taika Waititi)
MAIN ACTRESS
RENÉE ZELLWEGER (Judy)
MAIN ACTOR
JOAQUIN PHOENIX (Joker)
SUPPORT ACTRESS
LAURA DERN (Wedding story)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
BRAD PITT (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
ORIGINAL SHEET MUSIC
JOKER (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
MOLDING
JOKER (Shayna Markowitz)
CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 (Roger Deakins)
EDITING
FORD V FERRARI / LE MANS ’66 (Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker)
PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917 (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandals)
COSTUME DESIGN
LITTLE WOMEN (Jacqueline Durran)
MAKEUP & HAIR
BOMBSHELL (Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan)
SOUND
1917 (Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
1917 (Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy)
SHORT BRITISH ANIMATION
GRANDADE WAS ROMANTIC
BRITISH SHORT FILM
LEARN SKATEBOARDING IN A WARZONE (IF YOU ARE A GIRL)
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Micheal Ward
.