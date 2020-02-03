advertisement

It was a great evening of entertainment last night. Not only was the Superbowl running, marked by an incredible halftime performance by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The BAFTA awards ceremony also took place.

There weren’t too many surprises among the BAFTA 2020 winners. But it was a night for big speeches.

The one people talked about in particular came from “The Hustle” star Rebel Wilson. The comic actress didn’t just laugh at the flop that was ‘Cats’, in which she starred. , I just don’t have the balls. “

Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor award for “Joker”. He took the opportunity to discuss the need for diversity in his acceptance speech.

Renee Zellweger, meanwhile, gave a nice speech for her best actress victory. She paid a wonderful tribute to her co-star of “Judy” and her candidate colleague, Irish actress Jessie Buckley, and dedicated her award to Judy Garland.

Laura Dern used her speech to commemorate her mother, actress Diane Ladd, who won the BAFTA award for best supporting actress herself for the Martin Scorsese film “Alice no longer lives here”.

Margot Robbie accepted the Brad Pitt Award for Best Supporting Actor for “ Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ” on her behalf. Reading Pitt’s words, Robbie joked: “Hey Great Britain. I heard you just became single. Welcome to the club. I wish you the best with the divorce settlement.”

Some other speeches that received a great reception during the night were those of Taika Waititi and Michael Ward.

Here are all the BAFTA winners:

BEST FILM

1917

EXCEPTIONAL BRITISH FILM

1917

EXCEPTIONAL BEGINNING BY A BRITISH EDITOR, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

BAIT

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

PARASITE

DOCUMENTARY

FOR SAMA

ANIMATION FILM

KLAUS

DIRECTOR

1917 (Sam Mendes)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

PARASITE (Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAYER

JOJO RABBIT (Taika Waititi)

MAIN ACTRESS

RENÉE ZELLWEGER (Judy)

MAIN ACTOR

JOAQUIN PHOENIX (Joker)

SUPPORT ACTRESS

LAURA DERN (Wedding story)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

BRAD PITT (Once upon a time in Hollywood)

ORIGINAL SHEET MUSIC

JOKER (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

MOLDING

JOKER (Shayna Markowitz)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 (Roger Deakins)

EDITING

FORD V FERRARI / LE MANS ’66 (Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917 (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandals)

COSTUME DESIGN

LITTLE WOMEN (Jacqueline Durran)

MAKEUP & HAIR

BOMBSHELL (Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan)

SOUND

1917 (Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917 (Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy)

SHORT BRITISH ANIMATION

GRANDADE WAS ROMANTIC

BRITISH SHORT FILM

LEARN SKATEBOARDING IN A WARZONE (IF YOU ARE A GIRL)

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Micheal Ward

