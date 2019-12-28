advertisement

The coming year promises to be a theatrical commemoration and celebration. Critical eyes will initially be turned west to Galway 2020, which has launched several high-profile, innovative theater productions that focus on community collaboration and engagement.

Branars Sruth na Teanga (March 2-29) invites an audience aged eight and up to experience the development of the Irish language in a haunted promenade production that combines puppetry, music, video mapping and live performance. In the meantime, the Druid Theater reaches the rural borders with the Galway Tour (May-July), a festival with a drama that is rehearsed and performed in the cities of the district.

advertisement

Elsewhere, The Gate Theater marks the 100th anniversary of Ireland’s most turbulent political period with a new production of Seán O’Casey’s famous play Shadow of a Gunman, played in 1920 during the War of Independence under the piercing eye of director Louise Lowe (May 14 – July 11).

The largest Irish theater export, Riverdance, celebrates its 25-year success at home and abroad with a stadium tour at the 3Arena in Dublin (February 6-9) and SSE Belfast (February 19-23), during Abbey Theater is celebrating its recent success with a popular, tourist-friendly transfer for Roddy Doyles Two Pints ​​(Olympia Theater, August) and a national tour of Lisa Tierney-Keogh’s This Beautiful Village in June.

Co-productions with Corn Exchange, Blue Teapot and One Two One Two meanwhile open a national platform for alternative perspectives, which include Irish-speaking speakers, artists and people with disabilities. Let 2020 be the year when inclusion – across regions, art forms and audiences – becomes more than just a catchphrase.

WHAT ARE YOU BOOKING NOW?

The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Theater of happiness; January 27 – March 3

When the Lieutenant of Inishmore was premiered in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2001, Martin McDonagh’s play was thought to be too controversial to be produced in Ireland: the disrespectful representation of terrorism went too far for a country to seek the Stability Agreement Belfast. Almost 20 years later, the politics of the play are more palatable, but unfortunately still relevant locally and globally. Andrew Flynn offers a major new production of McDonagh’s dark comedy, with Paul Mescal starring Mad Padraic and Don Wycherley as his equally crazy father Donny. gaeitytheatre.ie

Kiss me, Kate

Lyric Theater, Belfast; 1st-22nd February

Building on the success of last year’s Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, Lyric Theater Belfast has partnered with Northern Ireland Opera to produce Cole Porter’s metatheatrical musical comedy Kiss Me Kate with Norman Boman, Jayne Wisener and Mel Stewart. A fiery couple is playing on and off the stage trying to get Shakespeare’s “Taming Of The Shrew” on the road. The jazzy score – including Too Darn Hot – has been included in the encyclopedia of popular music, making Walter Sutcliffe’s production the opera from its most accessible side. lyrictheatre.co.uk

What I don’t know about autism

On tour: Abbey Theater from February 1st to 8th; Everyman Cork, 11-13 February; Mermaid Arts Center, Bray, February 15

The actress and author Jody O’Neill uses her own experience as a starting point for this fascinating research into autism. The mixture of narrative, song, dance and direct addressing dissolves prejudices about disabilities and reveals surprising truths about prejudices and exploitation. At the same time, it offers stories full of love. All planned performances are relaxed by actors with and without autism, including O’Neill himself, to ensure a welcome for the audience of all needs. abbeytheatre.ie, everymancork.com, mermaidartscentre.ie

Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard is performed in Galway and Dublin at the Druid Theater

The cherry orchard

Black Box Theater, Galway, February 22 – March 7; Bord Gáis Energy Theater, Dublin, April 8-11

Druid Theater brings Gravitas to Galway 2020 celebrations with their production of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. Garry Hynes stages the classic piece, whose Russian themes – family, country, legacy – appear particularly Irish in this moving version of 2004 by the late Tom Murphy. It shows Derbhle Crotty as Madame Ranevskaya, the mistress of the indebted country estate, and his failing cherry orchard.

After his Dublin transfer, Druid begins the Galway tour, where a group of 11 actors will create, rehearse and perform some of the greatest Irish one-act plays in local communities across Co Galway in May and June. Long stay at the Mick Lally Theater during the Galway Arts Festival. One-act plays include The Rising of the Moon, The Gaol Gate, One Pound on Demand, Bedtime Story and The Briery Gap. druid.ie

Our new girl

Gate theater; February 27 – March 4

After the success of Nancy Harris ‘exciting and exciting drama The Beacon, The Gate Theater offers a platform for Harris’ new play. In Our New Girl, Harris accuses another domestic drama of mental tension when a well-known plastic surgeon (played by Aidan McArdle of The Fall) leaves his family to deal with a charitable case. When his wife asks an Irish nanny for help with her troubled eight-year-old son, the family, which apparently has everything, begins to unravel. Harris’ work has shown growing confidence in the past few years, and this high-profile production shows that The Gate also has confidence in her. gatetheatre.ie

The Book of Names: Pumphouse

Dublin Port; June to September

In 2020, ANU and Landmark will launch The Book of Names, an ambitious three-part, nationwide co-production that will premiere in June. Director Louise Lowe will bring regular employees like designer Owen Boss and actor Thomas Reilly together to create a unique, site-specific historical book that documents the role of Dublin Port employees in the smuggling of ammunition during the Revolutionary War. The second and third parts are planned for 2021 and 2022.

Breakfast on Pluto

Galway International Arts Festival; 19th-20th July

Pat McCabe’s 1998 book with his subjects of emotional and physical transformation and his club setting from the 1970s was certainly always ripe for musical adjustments. However, the version of Bob Kelly and Duke Special appears to be particularly up to date. The experiences of the transgender teen Pussy while exploring the limits of her sexuality shape many contemporary debates about trans rights and social change. After a night-time work-in-progress club appearance at the Galway International Arts Festival last year, Breakfast on Pluto in collaboration with Landmark Theater will achieve full production this year, which is sure to have a longer lifespan. giaf.ie

Duck goose

On tour; September October

Fishamble Theater: The New Play Company brings another new drama from its A Play for Ireland program to the stage and brings Catríona Daly’s Duck Duck Goose to a national platform as part of the Dublin Theater Festival 2020. After a controversial allegation of rape, Duck Duck Goose examines the conflict between loyalty, love, and doubt when the rules of romanticism are rewritten. What do you do when your best friend is accused of rape? Inspired by key social issues, which are still controversial, a national tour will take place after the premiere in Dublin, which will open the conversation across the country.fishamble.com

boy

Abbey Theater; September 17 – November 7

Marina Carr continues to explore Greek mythology in The Boy, a powerful new cycle of plays performed at the Abbey Theater during the 2020 Dublin Theater Festival. Directed by Catríona McLaughlin, The Boy opens the political and ethical impulses of ancient drama to modern research. What does it mean to live in a world that has arisen from violence? What responsibility does the individual have to bear? The Boy is a compelling narrative that reflects the cyclical nature of human tragedy. It was created in two discrete parts, but is best viewed as a permanent event in a single day. abbeytheatre.ie

advertisement