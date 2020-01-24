advertisement

Winter is coming to an end and spring is coming. With this, Reebok starts the season with important deals. The Athleisure brand offers 60% off already discounted items if you use code getdown at the checkout with reduced offers from T-shirts and hats to first-class running shoes.

Best sellers include the brand’s advanced technologies like Floatride Foam footbeds and Flexweave uppers, so you can shop for the best for less. Below we have summarized our favorite models for men’s shoes and clothing from the range that you do not want to miss. Read on to discover them all and visit Reebok.com/sale to get even more unbeatable discounts before the offer ends on January 31.

Reebok Split Fuel shoes

The split fuel sneaker owes its name to a split outsole design and pays homage to Reebok’s legacy. The mesh upper provides breathability, while the added 3D Ultralite midsole creates a lightweight, cushioned feel for easy everyday wear.

Reebok Fusion Flexweave Cage shoes

The locked design on an Ultraknit upper makes these shoes durable and light. This style is best suited for training with high impact intervals. The attractive midsole made of Floatride Foam is lighter than most conventional EVA alternatives.

Reebok Club Classic Vector sneakers

This tennis-inspired lifestyle shoe has a retro flair. It has a vector logo with color pop and is available in various colors from the 90s. An EVA midsole provides lightweight cushioning for comfortable everyday wear.

Reebok Fusium Run 2 running shoes

With the Fusium Run 2, running is child’s play. The woven textile upper holds the feet in place while a lightweight midsole supports you with every step. This pair is equipped with a rubber outsole and is perfect for urban runs outdoors.

Reebok One Series Reflective Move T-shirt

The clothes you wear during a run are just as important as the shoes on your feet, especially if you run outdoors or at night. This reflective t-shirt makes you more visible in low light conditions for cars and other runners and is made of sweat-wicking material for ultimate comfort.

Reebok Flexagon 2 Flexweave Les Mills training shoes

These trainers are recognized by New Zealand athletics star Les Mills and have an outsole that is specifically designed for flexibility and agility in studio classes and training sessions. Added Flexweave overlays reinforce targeted support in key areas above the breathable mesh upper.

Reebok Harmony Racer running shoes

These hard-to-miss running shoes include a breathable SmoothFuse upper for a centered and balanced feel, and responsive cushioning with the brand’s 3D LiteStrike liner and midsole. The abrasion-resistant rubber inserts on the outsoles ensure optimal traction.

Reebok Aztrek 93 sneakers

This classic style from 1993 is still current thanks to current nostalgic trends. Made entirely in black, this slightly chunky style with overlays on the top pairs fits perfectly with any ensemble.

Reebok Grasse Road St running shoes

Grasse Road St is there for you on all long-haul routes. Thanks to the shock absorption of the TriZone midsole and the durable cushioning, this running shoe offers support and balance for miles.

Reebok Running Performance cap

With an adjustable fastener that creates an individual fit, you have this running cap under control for your next workout. The integrated Speedwick technology keeps sweat away and reflective details ensure that you are not missing on the road.

Reebok Club C 85 Cord sneakers

This unique lifestyle sneaker consists of cord-lined upper material and a padded foam insert. The new version of a classic silhouette underlines every casual outfit with its slim design for more mobility.

