Whether you already have a slow cooker or not, there is now a sale on Amazon that will make you crazy to pass up. The Crock-Pot SCR300-SS 3-Quart manual slow cooker is the best-selling slow cooker on the entire Amazon website. Considering how many hundreds of slow cookers are for sale on Amazon, that says a lot. It is for sale for $ 25, which is already a bargain, but a special sale on the Amazon site lowers the price to just $ 18.06. You must be crazy to ignore this deal!

This is what you need to know on the product page:

Serves 3+ people. Capacity of 3 quarters

High / low cooking settings and handy warm setting

Crock-Pot has a removable, dishwasher-safe, earthenware insert and dishwasher-safe glass lid

Polished silver, stainless steel exterior with black accents and plastic handles

Recipes included

