If there is only one thing you need to know about the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd generation) portable Bluetooth speaker, this is it: it has collected more than 31,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Do you know how fantastic a product must be to achieve so many perfect reviews? If you don’t have any of these bad boys or if you want to upgrade an older model, the 3rd-generation version on Amazon will now drop to just $ 21.99. That corresponds to the lowest price ever, but this deal is unlikely to last much longer.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd generation) has been designed and built by Cambridge Sound Works in the US for clearer sound, accurate midtones and clear treble of dual precision acoustic stereo drivers.

IMPROVED BASS – The bass is improved by our patented passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further improve sound quality; the higher quality Crystal clear sound and remote functions

LOUDER VOLUME – The Volume Booster 10+ watts of power AMP pumps out more volume and plays music without distortion, even at maximum volume; the louder volume makes the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd generation) portable Bluetooth speakers the perfect speaker indoors or out

INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd generation) Bluetooth speakers up to 100 free feet from your device; advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 offers greater wireless range and faster Bluetooth connection.

IPX5 WATER-RESISTANT – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd generation) is completely splash-proof, rain-resistant shower loudspeaker, great shower loudspeaker; with IPX5 certification, the speaker is resistant to soft water spray and splashing, but cannot be fully or partially submerged.

LONGER PLAY TIME UNTIL 2 PM – Play from morning to evening; Built-in rechargeable battery can play for up to 14 hours at 2/3 volume; Lightweight only 10 oz, 5 “long, 2.8” high; Official OontZ Angle 3 carry bag available sold separately on Amazon.

AUX IN connection for connecting TVs and non-Bluetooth devices with a 3.5 mm line-in cable for the perfect line-in speaker; BUILT-IN microphone for personal hands-free speaker via mobile phone or iPhone; INCLUDING Micro USB charging cable.

BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

