Instant Pot has released so many new models over the past year, and some are indeed quite impressive. No matter how many new Instant Pots are popping up, the Instant Pot Duo remains the best-selling Instant Pot there is. It is the perfect combination of functionality and value, with seven different cooking modes plus the reliability and consistency that you’re used to from Instant Pot. Do you want to discover for yourself what it’s all about? Amazon just gave the largest version of the Duo one last big discount before we entered the new year. Hurry up and you can get the $ 140 Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker for just $ 99!

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Best selling model: America’s most beloved multi-stove, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time and adjusts the heating intensity and duration to achieve the desired results every time

Cooks quickly and saves time: the Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker combines 7 devices in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently tasty: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on automatic pilot – with tasty results

Easy to clean: stainless steel lid and parts and accessories that are resistant to fingerprints

Numerous recipes: the free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is packed with hundreds of recipes for every kitchen to help you on your culinary adventure. Millions of users offer support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities

Advanced safety protection – the 10+ built-in safety functions, including protection against overheating, safety lock and more to guarantee safe pressure cooking

Largest capacity: 8 liters large capacity cooks for up to 8 people – perfect for families, and also great for preparing meals and batch cooking for singles and smaller households

Stainless steel inner pot: the Instant Pot stainless steel inner pot is made with a 3-layer bottom for durability and is healthy and dishwasher safe

