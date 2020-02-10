advertisement

Spend about 30 seconds with the improved Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless earbuds and you will immediately understand why they have more than 4,700 5-star ratings on Amazon. They sound great, they fit comfortably, they have graphene drivers and Bluetooth 5.0, they have a solid battery life and they have an IPX7 rating, so you don’t have to worry about training or even rain. With a retail price of $ 59.99, they are already less than half as expensive as Apple’s popular AirPods. Grab a pair now and you only pay $ 34.99!

Here are the highlights from the Amazon product page:

Expertly matched graphene drivers: As the earliest pioneers of graphene, we used our experience to create a new driver for Liberty Neo wireless earbuds that takes full advantage of the remarkable properties of the material. 100 times louder than steel and 35% lighter than traditional driver membranes, oscillates with extreme precision to give your music a wider sound image with exceptional accuracy and crystal clear clarity over the entire frequency range.

Bass that you can feel: our exclusive BASSUP technology analyzes the low frequencies of your Audio in real time and immediately increases the Bass by up to 43%. just stop listening to your music and really start to feel it.

Unbreakable connectivity: An external antenna is combined with Bluetooth 5.0 to create an almost unbreakable connection between your wireless earphones and your device – even in busy places. And they are present

IPX7 protection: sweat protection creates a waterproof barrier for the wireless earplugs against rain and sweat. It is even resistant to water from the tap when you wash away sweat after a hardcore workout.

Rock-Solid Fit: Sound Core’s patented Grip Fit technology ensures that wireless earbuds fit securely and comfortably in your ears – simply slide in and turn to lock. Perform an intensive workout or navigate the city streets, knowing that your earbuds stay in place.

Ultra-lightweight: each earphone weighs only 0. 2 oz. To ensure that you enjoy a fatigue-free experience, no matter how long you listen.

Give listening pleasure for a week: with the help of our Anker Heritage and highly efficient power cells, Liberty Neo delivers more than 5 hours of wireless playback time with one charge and 15 hours extra from the compact charging cassette.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer can receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

advertisement

.

advertisement