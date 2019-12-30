advertisement

Have you ever heard of the Akaso brand? Yes, I didn’t have that until recently when I saw that the AKASO Brave 4 4K 20MP WiFi action camera was the best-selling 4K action camera on Amazon. It is more than impressive and offers high-quality features such as a premium 4K camera sensor and image stabilization at a fraction of the cost of a GoPro. It’s a bargain of $ 80, but the special discount code 8YRXHBCM lowers the price for just a limited time to $ 59.99.

Here are the bullets from the product page:

UPGRADE SERIES OF AKASO EK7000: With a 4K / 24fps, 2K / 30fps and 1080P / 60FPS video resolution and 20MP photos, AKASO Brave 4 action camera allows you to take incredible photos and ultra HD videos, clear the beauty and wonders in to capture life!

OPTIONAL VIEW ANGLE AND ANTI-SHAKING: Adjust the viewing angle of this action camera to your needs between 170 °, 140 °, 110 ° and 70 °. Built-in smart gyroscope for anti-vibration and image stabilization to make your video much smoother.

SPORTS CAMERA WITH WIFI AND HDMI: sharing and editing videos from an action camera is easier with the free app. Simply download the app on your phone or tablet and connect to this action camera. Wi-Fi signal range up to 10 meters. With HDMI port you can connect this to television.

100FT WATERPROOF CAMERA AND 2 ”IPS SCREEN: Place your action camera in the waterproof case and attach it securely, after which you can dive under 30 meters. This underwater camera is ideal for water sports such as swimming, surfing, diving, etc. With the 2-inch IPS screen you can preview the video in an action camera.

FREE VALUABLE ACCESSORIES: this underwater camera comes with 2 rechargeable 1050 mAh batteries, wristband with remote control and 19 accessories, the kits are available for most types of cameras, even Gopro. Each battery can record up to 90 minutes. The external wrist strap is not waterproof.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

advertisement