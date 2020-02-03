advertisement

Restaurant specialties in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton.

Valentine’s Day is made for eating, whether you want to spoil your sweetheart or eat with a friend. Here are some pampering options in Palm Beach County where you can do either.

(These offers are available on Valentine’s Day unless otherwise stated.)

CAF BOULUD

A special 3-course menu at a fixed price is offered in this romantic restaurant in Palm Beach. Duck and fig terrine, gazpacho verde or lobster salad with walnuts, basil and mizuna are available for the first course. Main courses include truffle braised chicken, filet mignon with sweet potato and Meyer-lemon spaghetti with caviar. Dessert choices are petits fours along with other options. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is $ 138 per person.

Boulud Café: 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561-655-6060.

ELISABETTA’S

Elisabetta’s has various Valentine’s Day specials. The offer includes kale salad with warm pancetta vinaigrette, roasted vegetables and ricotta grated salad (USD 14). Choice of local fish ($ 36) or 14-ounce Heritage Pork Chop ($ 32) or 16-ounce Ribeye Steak ($ ​​42) served with saffron risotto; Claudia Rodens hazelnut cake with cardamom cream, poached pear and vanilla bean gelato (USD 12). The special dessert is Affogato, an espresso that is poured over vanilla gelato with Kahlua, Sambuca or Amaretto of your choice (USD 16).

AVOCADO GRILL

At the two locations of the restaurant, Avocado Grill offers couples a three-course meal with a glass of champagne and starters. Main dishes include tuna tataki with sesame crust, avocado and wasabi aioli, curry cauliflower, filled crispy zucchini flowers, filled with goat cheese and jumbo lump crab. The second course includes roasted duck breast with crushed sweet potatoes, sweet potatoes and mahi with a coconut crust and rocket from the region. Dinner is from 5pm to 10pm. Reservations are required. The cost is $ 85 per person.

Avocado grill: West Palm location: 125 Datura St, West Palm Beach; West Palm Beach; Gardens location: 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave # 4105, Palm Beach Gardens

GALLEY

Galley at Hilton West Palm Beach offers a four-course meal for two. The menu includes shrimp ceviche, burrata and tomatoes, grilled beef sirloin with root vegetables and chimichurri or linguine with seafood, salmon and calamari, paired with a glass of wine. Dessert is flan with dulce de leche. Dinner is served from 5pm to 11pm. The cost is $ 125 per pair.

Galley: Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach; 561-231-6100.

MORTONS STEAKHOUSE

You can find various Valentine’s Day specials at Morton’s: From February 10th to 16th, the “Love Candy” cocktail with Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit Ros, Passoa passion fruit liqueur, simple syrup, lemon and grapefruit juice with Chandon Brut will be served in the steakhouse for $ 17 Brut. Also included is a raspberry white chocolate mousse for $ 14. A special 8-ounce fillet steak lobster Oscar is available for $ 59 from February 8-15.

Mortons: West Palm location: 777 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach; 561-835-9664; Boca Raton location: 5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton; 561-392-7724

THE RESTAURANT IN NORTON

The Norton’s restaurant offers a Valentine’s Day menu. The four-course meal includes truffle briot toast with shaved Italian truffles, warm brie and maitake mushrooms served on sesame bread from Sullivan Street. fried scallop with bowfin caviar; filet mignon au poivre served with a side of crispy finger potatoes and strawberry chocolate, quenelle of pot de creme with strawberry foam. The cost is $ 85 per person. An optional wine pairing is available for an additional $ 35. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Norton restaurant: 1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach; 561-268-0500

SCUSI TRATTORIA

The new Italian restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens offers a special three-course dinner. First course options include roasted beetroot risotto, squid with mashed potatoes, a Maine lobster salad, and a mushroom fontina with truffle paste pizza. Second course options include wood-fried halibut, an 8-ounce filet mignon marsala, served with chicken mushrooms, parmesan polenta, and wood-baked branzino-al-lime, served with spinach and mushrooms. Dessert options include a melted red velvet cake budino and a panettone flan. The cost is $ 75 per person. Wine pairs can be added to each meal for an additional $ 30. Dinner starts at 4 p.m.

Scusi Trattoria: 4520 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens (PGA Commons); 561-429-6938.

TOOJAY’S DELI

Toojay’s will be hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner from February 3rd to 16th. The cost is $ 25.99 for two people. The special includes a choice of two soups or salads; two dinner choices; Two drinks and a selection of desserts to share. For dinner, fish and chips, portabello parmesan, liver and onions, turkey dinner and much more are offered. Guests must present this required coupon.

The special is offered at all Toojay locations.

3800 OCEAN

The 3800 Ocean is located at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort and offers a fixed four-course dinner. The highlights of the menu include oven-roasted halibut, Asian-marinated hanger steak and caramel-roasted, almost boneless half chicken. Desserts include raspberry chocolate creme brulee and strawberry lemon basil cheesecake. Dinner starts at 4 p.m. and is $ 79 per person. Reservations can be made by phone at 561-340-1795.

3800 Ocean: 3800 N Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach (at Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort)

III FORKS PRIME STEAKHOUSE

III Forks presents a three-course meal for two with a choice of soups or salads, surf and turf and desserts. The cost is $ 180 per pair and will be available on February 14 and February 15. First course options include III Forks Salad or Lobster Bisque. Two 6-ounce fillet mignons and two 6-ounce lobster tails with cold water, served with whipped potatoes, cream corn, tomatoes, and spring onions. Dessert is a chocolate ganache cake with chocolate ice cream and homemade chocolate mousse.

III Forks Prime Steakhouse: 4645 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-630-3660.

THE ADDISON

The Addison offers a 3-course meal with an open bar and live entertainment. The celebrations start at 7:30 p.m. with a ros champagne and cheese reception. Dinner is served at 8:15 p.m. Menu: Heirloom Tomato Burrata Salad, Surf and Turf with Filet Mignon Garlic Butter Shrimp, with Artichoke and Tomato Risotto and a Salted Caramel Chocolate Souffl for dessert with fresh berries. The cost is $ 225 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information or to order tickets, call 561-372-0568 or visit addisonvday.eventbrite.com.

The Addison: 2 E Camino Real, Boca Raton

II. MULINO NEW YORK BOCA RATON

II Mulino offers a three-course dinner. Menu highlights: grilled salmon with porcini mushrooms and broccoli raven, veal cutlet with fried potatoes, risotto with lobster, peas and mushrooms in a saffron broth and king prawns with spinach. A glass of prosecco is included in the price. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. The cost is $ 175 per person.

Il Mulino New York Boca Raton: 451 East Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; 561-338-8606

