The different AirPods 2 models from Apple are fantastic and you can now save up to $ 30 if you go to Amazon. AirPods Pro are also great, and they are also discounted on Amazon today. But if you ask us, there are a few Apple earbuds that sound even better and people often forget that they are an option. Well, today would be a great day to remember because Apple’s excellent Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless earphones are back on the low price ever for Black Friday in a special New Year deal on Amazon. This $ 50 discount won’t last long, so take advantage as long as you can.

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Fully wireless high-quality earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with a charging case)

Adjustable, well-fitting ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat and water resistance during heavy training

Volume control and track control on each earphone, voice capabilities and automatic play / pause

Improved telephone performance and call handling through both earbuds

Powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and sound insulation

Earbuds connect independently via class 1 Bluetooth for a longer range and fewer dropouts

With fast fuel, a charging time of 5 minutes gives 1.5 hours of playback time when the battery is almost empty1

What’s in the box: Power Beats Pro fully wireless earphones, charging pouch, ear tips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, quick start guide, warranty card

BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Beats

