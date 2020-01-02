advertisement

The real estate market in Adelaide reached new heights with an average house sales of 3.2 percent more than a year ago.

The median house price is now $ 480,000, based on 17,582 sales between January 1 and December 31, 2019, according to realestate.com.au.

It comes out as CoreLogic releases its annual Best of the best Report highlighting the top performing regions of Adelaide in the past 12 months.

These include Unley Park, with the highest average house value of $ 1,395,975, and Elizabeth North, with an average house value of $ 176,542, which is considered Adelaide’s cheapest suburb for homes. The northern suburb also achieved the highest rental return with an average return on investment of 8 percent.

The biggest surprise came from the Adelaide Hills region, which recorded the highest annual growth in property prices at 8 percent.

The average Hills property is now priced at $ 586,179, which is rented out on demand for lifestyle properties in Birdwood, Mt. Torrens, Lobethal and Woodside.

Tim Lawless, head of CoreLogic research, said 2019 would be the year in which new records were set.

“In the past five years, Adelaide homes have risen with a sustainable average of 2.1 percent per year,” he said.

“In the two months to November 2019, Adelaide house values ​​rose by 1 percent and unit values ​​by 0.8 percent.

“We expect a relatively similar trend in Adelaide in 2020, with housing values ​​continuing to grow at a moderate pace, supported by rising migration rates and affordable housing, but tempered by relatively weak economic conditions.”

Real estate infinity from South Australia President Brett Roenfeldt said 2019 said a yardstick for what’s to come.

“We were one of the few countries where real estate prices actually rose over the year, and we can be really proud of that,” he said.

“This is mainly due to the low inventory levels, which were the lowest I’ve seen in my 40-year career. This means that buyers had little choice and had to pay a premium for what they wanted.

“If we enter 2020, I would suggest that our market will not change in this regard. Inventories will remain low, so property prices will continue to rise. “

Julie Jones, who sells her family home at 224 Blocks Rd, Birdwood, said the recent fires had strengthened her love for the Hills community and were not surprised that property demand had doubled.

Your six-bedroom home, covering 2.43 hectares, is for sale by Ray White Woodside and has a suggested price of USD 799,000.

“In the past few days we have discussed whether we still want to sell. The fires really made us appreciate what we have in this house and in the country, ”she said.

Ms. Jones and her husband bought the property four years ago, just a few months after the Sampson Flat fire.

“(Potential fire risks) were considered in the search, but we knew we had to be prepared,” she said.

“Bush fires are part of life in Australia, so you have to take the necessary precautions.

“My husband has a fire break around our entire property and we make sure that the fuel load around the house is reduced to a minimum.”

The best of the best 2019 – Adelaide’s top 5

Highest mean

HOUSES

1.Unley Park – $ 1,395,975

2. Rose Park – $ 1,288,877

3. Toorak Gardens – $ 1,286,567

4.Media – USD 1,279,145

5. Hyde Park – $ 1,244,593

UNITS

1.North Adelaide – $ 475,059

2. Glenelg – $ 441,968

3. Burnside – $ 423,283

4. Kent Town – $ 423,053

5. Norwood – $ 419,833

Lowest mean

HOUSES

1. Elizabeth North – $ 176,542

2. Elizabeth Downs – $ 186,829

3.Elizabeth South – $ 189,497

4.Davoren Park – $ 198,264

5. Smithfield – $ 198,551

UNITS

1. Salisbury – $ 172,401

2. Para Hills West – $ 221,020

3. Pooraka – $ 222,432

4.Morphett Vale – $ 233,177

5. Klemzig – $ 248,940

Lowest mean within 10 km of the CBD

HOUSES

1. Athol Park – $ 385,749

2. Pennington – $ 400,542

3. Woodville Gardens – $ 406,111

4. Hendon – $ 409,895

5. Angle Park – $ 412,832

UNITS

1. Klemzig – $ 248,940

2. Brooklyn Park – $ 256,573

3. Woodville – $ 265,047

4. Woodville North – $ 265,599

5. Kurralta Park – $ 269,976

Biggest 12 month change

HOUSES

1. Adelaide Hills: $ 586,179

Change: 8%

Mount Barker: $ 427,815

Change: 6.2%

3. Lobethal – Woodside: $ 502,876

Change: $ 6%

4. Mount Barker Region: $ 467,154

Change: 6%

5. Redwood Park: $ 395,787

Change: 5.8%

UNITS

1. Brighton: $ 372,658

Change: 10%

2.Enfield: Blair Athol – $ 253,662

Change: 8.7%

3. Goodwood: Millswood – $ 380,895

Change: 8.5%

4.North Adelaide – $ 475,059

Change: 7.8%

5. Glenelg: $ 393,147

Change: 7.3%

Biggest five-year change

HOUSES

1st prospectus: $ 729,067

Change: 4.4%

2. Uraidla – Summertown: $ 748,258

Change: 4.2%

3. Colonel Light Gardens: $ 699,893

Change: 4%

4. Nailsworth-Broadview: $ 712,384

Change: 3.8%

5. Unley – Parkside: $ 979,602

Change: 3.6%

UNITS

North Haven: $ 319,000

Change: 3.7%

2. Beverly: $ 297,443

Change: 3.3%

3. Seaton – Grange: $ 317,012

Change: 3.3%

4. Goodwood – Millswood: $ 380,895

Change: 2.7%

5. Modbury Heights: $ 289,533

Change: 2.6%

Highest gross rental yields

HOUSES

1, Elizabeth North North: $ 176,542

Rent: $ 255

Yield: 8%

2. Elizabeth Downs North: $ 186,829

Rent: $ 255

Yield: 7.9%

3. Smithfield North: $ 198,642

Rent: $ 288

Yield: 7.5%

4. Front Park North: $ 198,401

Rent: $ 251

Yield: 7.3%

5. Elizabeth Park North: $ 215,977

Rent: $ 270

Yield: 7.3%

UNITS

1. Salisbury North: $ 172,610

Rent: $ 240

Yield: 7.3%

2. Pooraka North: $ 222,350

Rent: $ 290

Yield: 6.6%

3. Morphett Vale South: $ 232,872

Rent: $ 280

Yield: 6.6%

4. Mawson Lakes North: $ 265,077

Rent: $ 335

Yield: 6.4%

5.Port Adelaide West: $ 307,879

Rent: $ 355

Yield: 6.3%

