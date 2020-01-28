advertisement

Aside from the championships and stats, Kobe Bryant had something most NBA players never achieved: mysticism.

Even though he was one of the greatest sports stars in the world, there were parts of the Black Mamba that looked unrecognizable and puzzling. He inspired legends as the first to arrive at the gym and the last to leave, and his trash talk (even with his own teammates) was the stuff of myth. Even his helicopter, before becoming a symbol of the tragedy, shuttled to another locked door that most people wanted to look behind.

After the crash, in which Bryant and eight others were killed, some of these great stories are shared that give insight into Bryant’s character and the idiosyncrasies that have made him one of the most fascinating characters in the NBA. Here are some of the best:

– Merciless one-on-one battles in high school: Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard told the story of Bryant’s Lower Merion High School teammate Rob Schwartz about his ruthless one-to-one games. Bryant would see his overwhelmed teammates score higher and score an 80-0 lead in games in front of 100 players.

Rob told me that the best thing he ever did was 100-12. Kobe? He didn’t want to admit that amount and jokingly said, “I think he’s lying about it.” Rather, Kobe said that Rob never had more than five, and for me that may be the best of the most narrative Kobe moments: it’s important for the recording to note that in a one-to-one game in high school, he hit not only a poor child with 88 baskets, but with 95 baskets.

– You have not earned: Lou Williams shared an anecdote of a blowout in Portland on Twitter on Monday (which is difficult to identify with precision since the Lakers in Portland have been blown several times during these years). But after the loss, Bryant collected the typical shoes that bore his name.

We blew out in Portland. He took every kobe and said he couldn’t wear it because we were soft

– Desert bike tour: An interesting anecdote from the beginning of a 2013 ESPN profile by Blake Griffin from Ramona Shelburne. Griffin had heard the story that Kobe had done a 40-mile bike ride through the desert this summer during the Summer League and wanted to know if it was true.

The story Griffin heard turned out to be true. And it goes something like this: Bryant told his long-time trainer Tim Grover that he would like to improve his summer conditioning in bicycle training. Grover researched a path in Las Vegas, rented three bicycles – one for Bryant, one for himself and one for Bryant’s security guard – and on the night before the first day of training they put on headlights and set off and drove.

“We’ll be done around 2am,” said Grover. “And we were back at the gym at 7:30 in the morning.”

– Verification: From David Aldridge of Athletic, he remembered his first conversation with Bryant in 2000 after Phil Jackson had just been hired. The former agent Arn Tellum called Aldridge and then it was Bryant’s turn (in his early 20s).

He wanted to know what Jackson was like. How his exercises were when he was with the cops. What did you run How did you do that? How smart was he? I answered as best as I could, but I felt that he already knew most of the answers and was just checking his work, like the boy who took 20 minutes to trigger check, it took everyone an hour to finish.

– Always his recordings in: From the same story about The Athletic, it’s hard to know if longtime coach Gary Vitti is making a small jump here, but he remembered when Bryant slowly bounced off the floor after an Achilles tendon tear in 2013.

“I told the officials what we were going to do,” Vitti recalled in 2017. “As soon as we fouled, I went out to get him. And I said,” Do you want a chair? “And he said, “No, I’m going.” And he went all the way back to the training room on his own. That was a message to Paul Pierce. Because you remember the 2008 final, Pierce looked like he was from shot a sniper who rolls around and writhes in pain? They take him in a chair and he comes back and plays and they hit us? That was Kobe’s (expletives) you for Paul Pierce. ”

– The summer of chair defenders: Hardly any detail can be seen from an impressive reflection by Howard Beck of Bleacher Report. He has some really unique observations, but he also confirms every gym legend ever told that Bryant is the first to go to the gym and the last to go.

These stories about Kobe being in the gym at all times? Everything is true. The low season? Never out. He once spent a summer training alone on an empty court, with a couple of folding chairs serving as defenders, while practicing various movements to get to the basket. It is the kind of story you could record with a trace of skepticism from anyone else. From Kobe? You know it was true. Absolutely.

Change shooter: Bryant is known to have played with a torn rotator cuff and made a turnaround sweater against New Orleans. Perhaps that was a reflection of how hard Bryant had been working on his left-handers when Matt Barnes thought about The Jump.

He broke his right hand. And when I tell you that he came to UCLA and did all of the left-handed training and looked like he was left-handed, I said, “Oh, this guy is different. He is different.

A better coach class: A year and a half ago, Bryant conducted a one-on-one interview for a Spectrum all-access event that gave an insight into his retired life, which made him feel comfortable and at peace with his career. One of the best anecdotes was the training of Gianna’s team and how he thought he led Phil Jackson’s offense better than Phil.

I sent a clip to Phil from our girls (his daughter’s team) running in a center other than a zone, not kidding. Opposite center, second protective filling, swivel corner to corner. OK? Sent him the video, the girls ran it. He wrote back to me: ‘Man, they really went so well. “” I said, ‘Yes, they had a better coach, what the hell do you expect?’ And I didn’t have to burn sage for them to do that.

