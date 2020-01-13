advertisement

It’s no longer just about eating out. Travelers discover incredible culinary experiences in spectacular new spaces – like under water.

In 2020, culinary tourism will see a shift towards storytelling, with guests wanting to learn more about where their food comes from, no matter where they’re going. We continue our penchant for waterfront restaurants, watching how hotel restaurants themselves become remarkable destinations, and watching global restaurant scenes change to meet the needs of Australian travelers.

You can look forward to this year in the world of food.

EATING UNDERWATER In 2020 our fascination with eating on the water, above and below water will be increased and strengthened. From underwater restaurants to private pontoon restaurants in Balinese resorts, we love being by the sea. The unique location is a gastronomic destination in Norway. "Unter" offers space for 40 guests five and a half meters below the coast. One end of the 34 m long building is 5 m below the sea floor, while its tip protrudes from the water's edge. Image: NTB Scanpix / AFP

TRY: UNDER NORWAY The innovative menu by chef Nicolai Ellitsgaard in the Under was developed to lure guests out of their comfort zones. Image: NTB Scanpix / AFP

BACK TO BALI Those who haven't visited Bali for a while may not recognize the food scene – especially in the trendy areas like Seminyak, Ubud, and Canggu, where Australian expats live in large numbers. The recently released Flight Center Top 50 Wow List for 2020 shows that an influx of respected international chefs has turned the island into a "modern foodie mecca". Although local Indonesian cuisine is still popular (warungsor family owned restaurants still line the streets.) Australian chefs enter many Balinese restaurants and serve local cuisine in a contemporary manner.

TRY: THE SLOW, BALI Australian chef Daniel Medcalf took over the pans at Canggu’s The Slow, where he brings a mix of bold flavors, Indonesian influence and sustainable ingredients to the table.

RESTAURANTS WITH ROOM In-house restaurants and bars have come a long way in recent years. Many of them have become independent travel destinations that are worth a visit, regardless of whether you spend the evening or not. Tired travelers no longer have to leave their hotels to look for more interesting food. Many hotel restaurants now serve the best dishes using the best local ingredients. In regional areas of Australia, restaurants such as the Victoria’s Brae or the New South Wales Biota Dining (pictured) prove that the food in the house is no longer what it used to be, while the adjacent or associated accommodations do the rest in the restaurant ,

TRY: DONNA CHANG, BRISBANE The newly opened Adina Apartment Hotel Brisbane is located in a listed building above the chic modern Chinese restaurant Donna Chang. Image: Mark Cranitch

Kyle comes back When Kylie Kwong announced that she would close her beloved Billy Kwong restaurant in 2019, Sydney's guests were in a crisis. Fortunately, the cooking icon has returned with a new food concept that opened in 2020. With a focus on sustainability and local ties, the new Kwong restaurant opens in South Eveleigh, Sydney. The chef will work with Yerrabingin, Australia's first indigenous urban farm. Beverage manufacturers like Sydney's Wildflower Brewing and Blending follow this example and use local ingredients to make Australian wild beers.

TRY: KYLIE KWONG, SYDNEY Kylie Kwong’s small, casual venue in South Eveleigh won’t be open for the day until late 2020. Expect local and artisanal products made in the popular, modern Cantonese style of Kwong.

