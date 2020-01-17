advertisement

After a scorching year in 2019, dealerships are still trying to move last year’s stocks, which means there are some sharp deals. Here are some of the best.

small car

Kia’s Cerato hatch and sedan exceeded sales targets last year. The aim of the brand is to extend the winning streak with attractive drive-away deals. The Cerato S basic manual costs only $ 20,290 [compared to $ 24,567], which is a saving of more than $ 4,000. A car transmission costs $ 2000, but is still more than $ 5000 cheaper than the usual $ 27,451.

media_cameraKia hopes to continue moving the Cerato in large numbers.

Among other things, Kia’s sister brand Hyundai offers the basic manual i30 Go for $ 20,990, which corresponds to a saving of almost $ 2,500. If you take a 2019 gold-plated version, you’ll get an additional $ 500 discount. The car costs $ 22,990, which translates into a savings of nearly $ 3,000.

Buyers of Honda Civic hatches and limousines can rely on a seven-year / unlimited mileage guarantee [from five to seven years] and a seven-year breakdown service.

Volkswagen has a new Golf that comes later in the year and deletes the current version. Take several thousand dollars from a 110TSI Trendline base in 2020 that now costs $ 26,990.

SUVs

Holden has shifted its focus to SUVs and is saving $ 5,000 with the 2019 Trax LTZ for $ 28,990. The brand also sweetened the deal with seven years of free service worth over $ 2000.

You can also save thousands on the large Acadia 2019 off-road vehicle, which can be serviced free of charge for seven years.

media_cameraNissan sweetens the possession of the large Pathfinder SUV.

Renault has signed sharp purchase contracts for the small SUV Captur 2019 before a new model comes on the market this year. Base gasoline Zen costs $ 24,990, more than $ 4,000 cheaper than the usual price. The mid-tier intensive is around $ 4,000 cheaper at $ 29,490.

Nissan has increased the value of the large SUV Pathfinder and extended the warranty to seven years and seven years of breakdown service.

Mitsubishi extends the warranty to seven years / 150,000 km plus two years of free maintenance for the 2019 and 2020 SUV series, which cover the ASX, Outlander, Eclipse Cross, Pajero and Pajero Sport models.

media_cameraHolden is doing everything it can to relocate the existing Colorado double cabin.

Utes

Ford is doing hot deals with 2019 rangers. The all-wheel drive XLS twin-cabin car is priced at $ 45,490.

Toyota saves around $ 8,000 compared to 2019 versions of the 4WD HiLux SR with a double cabin, now $ 46,990.

Holden follows with the Colorado ute. A 2019 4WD Colorado LS crewcab now costs $ 40,990, which is almost $ 11,000 less than the regular price. The Colorado is also serviced free of charge for seven years.

Originally published as How To Save Thousands On A New Car

