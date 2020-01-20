advertisement

If you are a sneaker enthusiast, there are likely to be some New Balance shoes in your collection. The label was founded in 1906 and is currently based in Boston, Massachusetts. With its extensive catalog, it continues to offer the perfect balance between function and performance.

As you will soon learn, New Balance distinguishes its individual models mainly by numbers assigned to the respective models, including the legendary models 574, 997, 998 and much more. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of the most popular New Balance models that you should have on your radar below.

New Balance 990v5

One of the most popular new releases from New Balance recently is the 990v5. As the name suggests, this is the fifth variant of the 990 models and perfect for any activity.

New Balance CT1500

Originally designed for tennis courts, New Balance has revised the CT1500 with modernized damping, but still maintains the classic, unobtrusive look.

The new CT1500 scale.

CREDIT: New balance

New Balance 850

The 850 is a classic model from the 90s. The premium upper made of suede and mesh is kept in a gray color and has the characteristic New Balance logo on the heel.

The new Balance 850.

CREDIT: New balance

New Balance OMN1S

The New Balance OMN1S sneaker is a typical basketball model for NBA star Kawhi Leonard and uses the breathable FitWeave upper, which is combined with a FuelCell midsole to achieve an explosive effect on the court.

The new OMN1S balance.

CREDIT: Schuhpalast

New Balance 997

The 997 is made in the USA and is one of the brand’s most popular designs. It has an elegant barrel design with the classic “N” logo on the upper.

The new balance 997.

CREDIT: New balance

New Balance 993

A favorite of the legendary 990 series, the 993 is characterized by responsive cushioning and high quality materials that are ready for running or everyday wear.

The new balance 993.

CREDIT: New balance

New Balance 998

New Balance was first introduced in 1993 and has since brought the classic 998 back onto the market. However, the classic combination of suede and mesh remains.

New Balance 998 bringback

CREDIT: New balance

New Balance 574

The 574 was developed in 1988 and continues to serve as a benchmark for New Balance designs. Particularly noteworthy is the ENCAP technology with soft EVA cushioning in the midsole, which provides the support you need.

The new balance 574.

CREDIT: New balance

New Balance 1500 Made in the UK.

To celebrate the “Year of the Rat” for the Chinese New Year 2020, this special edition of the New Balance 1500 has a high-quality pigskin upper material on a classic ENCAP midsole.

The “Made in UK” New Balance 1500.

CREDIT: New balance

New Balance 996

This iteration of the New Balance 996 comes with the brand’s iconic gray color palette covering the suede top, along with the signature N logo on the sides.

The New Balance 996 bringback.

CREDIT: New balance

New Balance 577 Made in the UK.

This year’s Chinese New Year celebrations also include this premium construction of the New Balance 577. The upper consists of high-quality pigskin, which is combined with a classic ENCAP sole for a sporty and cushioned feeling.

The “Made in United Kingdom” -New Balance 577.

CREDIT: New balance

