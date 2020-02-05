advertisement

In the competition for the ‘best photo’ Oscar during this weekend’s award ceremony, the conventional wisdom at the moment is that it is a tight race between the drama from the First World War 1917 and Parasite – the latter a quirky, somewhat difficult to define film by director Bong Joon-ho that is a bit of a thriller, a drama, a bit of a black comedy and much more. Oh, besides the fact that you can’t really say too much about it without spoiling the whole thing.

Accordingly, the film came from the big winner of a survey that Fandango conducted among more than 2,000 cinema visitors in the run-up to the Oscars ceremony, a survey that asks fans themselves about the films and artists they think they will have to take home golden figurines. Among the results: Parasite was tipped as the best photo winner of this survey, but not much.

It was chosen as the top choice of fans who think it deserves the honor this weekend, with 20% of the votes. 1917, directed by Sam Mendes, however, followed closely with 19% of the votes. However, fans did not show Parasite love, while Bong Joon-ho was also the number one spot in the Best Director category, despite being a first-timer.

“The Oscar races for Best Photo and Best Director are the most exciting this year, and if the Fandango survey is any indication, it will be very close, with Parasite and 1917 neck and neck in the mood for both categories,” Fandango said managing editor Erik Davis. “Moviegoers also search for fan favorites such as Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out, Toy Story 4 and Rocketman”, all of which were ranked as the best choices in their respective categories in the survey (the full results of which you view below).

These were the results of asking fans what they thought the Best Image should win, along with their percentages of the total of the votes. View the results of the rest of the survey below in graphical form.

Best photo

Parasite – 20%

1917 – 19%

Joker – 15%

Once upon a time in Hollywood – 12%

Little Women – 10%

Jojo Rabbit – 7%

Wedding story – 7%

Ford v Ferrari – 5%

The Irish – 5%

Image source: Fandango

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

