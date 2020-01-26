advertisement

(CNN) – Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday at the age of 41, was known in his NBA career as a deadly scorer and a stubborn player whose toughness knew no limits.

Over the course of his 20-year career, Bryant demonstrated his scoring ability, clutch championship performance and the rock-cold mindset, illustrated in his nickname “Black Mamba.”

Here are the eight most memorable moments of his career and life, from his 81-point performance to his Game 7 wins to his Oscar acceptance speech.

Record 81 point game

The peak of Kobe’s forces came in his 81-point masterpiece with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors in a 122-104 win on January 22, 2006.

The box score of that game is that of a video game. Bryant made 28 of the 46 shots and added another 18 free throws in a stunning 42 minutes. He scored 27 points in the third quarter and another 28 points in the last period. He also had two assists.

The total of 81 points was the highest number of points scored in a game in Lakers’ history and the second most famous point of Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.

Bryant averaged a league-best 35.4 points per game that season, and the 81-point outpouring represented the cherry on top of his stellar season.

62 points in just three-quarters

Although not so well known, Bryant’s 62-point game against the Dallas Mavericks in December 2005 may have been more impressive than his 81-point explosion a month later.

That’s because Bryant scored 62 points on 31 shots in just 32 minutes of playing time. The Lakers were so far ahead of Dallas that Kobe spent the entire fourth quarter on the couch.

At that time, Bryant had scored even more points than the entire Dallas Mavericks team, which had only 61 points at the end of the 3rd quarter. Not bad.

The Game 7 alley-oop

Although known for its scoring ability, one of Bryant’s most famous play-off moments was a pass.

In the decisive Game 7 of the Western Western Conference 2000 final, Bryant and the Lakers were locked up in a tight fight against the Portland Trailblazers.

With less than a minute left and the Lakers four to four, Bryant dribbled into the track and then picked up a high arc-shaped pass. Shaquille O’Neal jumped into the air and grabbed the ball with one hand and ducked. The iconic alley-oop won the victory and started fierce applause from the home crowd.

Bryant and O’Neal would win three straight titles from 2000 to 2002 as part of one of the most dominant teams in the history of NBA.

The Game 7 wins from Boston

Bryant won three titles with O’Neal and another in 2009, but he sealed his championship family during Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Kobe did not have a particularly impressive Game 7 in terms of statistics, as he scored 23 points out of 6 of 24 shots and added 15 rebounds.

Nevertheless, he wore the team in the course of the final to earn his second consecutive NBA Finals MVP. He averaged 28.6 points per game over the course of that series as the Lakers fought and clawed to win a title.

Kobe hits free throws after tearing his Achilles

In a close match against Golden State in April 2013, when Bryant was 34 years old, he fell to the ground and grabbed the back of his left ankle. He was helped but struggled to put some weight on it and bumped around the field.

However, he remained in the game and made two free throws to tie the game to 109. He then stumbled down the field to the dressing room.

Afterwards, the team said that Bryant had torn his left Achilles tendon, which is generally regarded as one of the most devastating for any basketball player. The fact that he remained in the game to make those free throws reinforced his reputation as a player who would win at all costs, injured or not.

Save the best for last

Bryant was not the same after that Achilles injury and in his last few seasons his effectiveness dropped sharply and the team repeatedly failed in the play-offs. After several losing seasons, he announced that he was planning to retire after the 2016 season.

But he saved his best for last.

In his last game as Laker, Bryant returned Father Time and scored 60 points, his highest total that season. The vintage performance, before a sold-out audience of Staples Center, showed the tenacity, toughness and talent that made him one of the defining players in NBA history.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” he told the admiring crowd afterwards.

“Mamba out,” he said and blew a kiss.

Kobe does not shrink

One of Bryant’s most memorable moments came with something he didn’t do. In 2010, Bryant stepped in with Matt Barnes of the Orlando Magic, and the two bump into each other and argued.

Amid the heated substitutions, Barnes took the ball from a referee to give it in and Bryant stood in front of him out of defense.

Barnes pretended to throw the ball straight into Bryant’s face. For most people, the possibility of being hit in the face with a ball would cause a quick defensive reaction.

But Bryant didn’t move at all. He held onto his position and did not even shrink.

The pump fake and the stony attitude of Bryant reinforced his reputation as a cold-blooded star without fear.

Win an Oscar

Bryant’s winning manners did not end with the completion of his basketball career.

In 2018 he won the Oscar for the best short animation film for ‘Dear Basketball’, which he wrote and told. The animated short film was directed and animated by Glen Keane and scored by composer John Williams.

It was based on a poem that Bryant wrote for The Players’ Tribune in 2015, in which he expresses his love for the game and why he chose to withdraw from it.

“As basketball players, we really have to remain silent and dribble. But I’m glad we do something more than that,” he said when accepting the prize.

