With the right awareness of the situation and cynical wit, you can make a meme of even the driest pastures. But when a collection of the world’s most famous (and craziest) people is gathered in one room, the meme lords tend to make hay.

From controversial speeches to exuberant reactions that are recorded live. The Oscars are the perfect place to recharge your GIF keyboard and group chat meme repository for a new year.

We’ve put together the best memes from the 92nd Academy Awards to save you from tireless scrolling through Twitter and Instagram.

Timothée Chalamet: Petrol station manager

Timothée Chalamet, GQ favorite and budding heartbreaker, has managed to appear on the red carpet as the best-looking gas companion in history. No one has ever made Prada appear so reliable, but that didn’t stop Twitter from comparing other comparisons with Pokémon trainers and servants.

Congratulations Timothée Chalamet for being promoted to gas station manager #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7pvdyYhXSb

– The Ringer (@ringer) February 10, 2020

It is so insulting. I know Timothee Chalamet is not nominated, but it is wrong to get him to park at Valet. pic.twitter.com/457KY5av8K

– Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 10, 2020

Not familiar with the Pokémon gym that Timothy represents. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eXNv5Ilco1

– Ryan McCarthy (@Roy_McCarnage), February 10, 2020

Parasite Director keeps it real

Bong Joon-Ho, the brilliant and slightly twisted head behind the breakout film Parasite, scored 100 points on the red carpet in this interview and gave us all a ready-made answer to questions about our logic.

Ibevibe check: “… because I’m a damned nut.” – Bong Joon-ho (@ParasiteMovie) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OLBhJRiQgP

– HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety) February 10, 2020

Then, after Bong Joon-Ho won South Korea’s first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, he looked delighted like a child who had just won the award.

a trophy from a local award ceremony! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/d8azdznt60

– Vulture (@ vulture) February 10, 2020

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves are the partners we don’t deserve

17 years after Something’s Gotta Give, Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves teamed up to present the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and it was … weird. There were allusions to past intimacies, some really awkward small talks, and a general bizarre feeling about the whole interaction.

Keanu Reeves may have looked at this bus in Speed, but NOTHING could have prepared for the absolutely delicious, cheerfully weird danger of # Oscar night Diane Keaton. pic.twitter.com/ZuITVjoprQ

– Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) February 10, 2020

Keanu Reeves was on stage and Diane Keaton is the one who said “whoa”. Amazing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/V1ZqSPKVOM

– Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) February 10, 2020

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves are having an uncomfortable conversation about something that I have to give, and this is PARTICULARLY my wheelhouse.

– R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 10, 2020

John Wick 4 is already crazy pic.twitter.com/btnJEP4pC1

– The Ringer (@ringer) February 10, 2020

Check out Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves at #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KCoJu5AUiA

– Vulture (@ vulture) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish was not a fan

As so often, the dynamic duo of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph got a little weird when they presented two awards and started singing a duet out of nowhere. While some thought it was funny, Billie Eilish wasn’t impressed and she may have just given us the best reaction of the night.

#Oscars pic.twitter.com/gUbXifat4A presents without comment

– Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

I’m not sure what Kristen & Maya just did, but Billie Eilish’s reaction to it is a good summary of my thoughts. # Oscars pic.twitter.com/5TSR8LzIki

– Canoopsy (@Canoopsy) February 10, 2020

Eminem?

In order to celebrate the cult songs that shaped the films for which they were made, the Academy decided to … bring out Eminem. The performance of the rapper from “Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile was unexpected and the amount (along with the internet) was overwhelmed.

The Academy Awards were really: “Do you know what we need? more white men that someone receives on the phone IMMEDIATELY ”

– Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 10, 2020

Eminem just listed Lose Yourself #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Y4nmsebgW7

– Dillon Rosenblatt (@DillonReedRose) February 10, 2020

Idina Menzel’s face = all of our mothers’ faces try to find out why her spaghetti was on Eminem’s shirt. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XRHKlPyXIL

– E! News (@news) February 10, 2020

when the Eminem meets pic.twitter.com/NLOlSWMLAv

– Will (@SilentDawnLB) February 10, 2020

Celebrities who respond to Eminem’s performance are my 2020 mood pic.twitter.com/oDrxriWDCS

– Sam Stryker (@sbstryker), February 10, 2020

Live recording at #oscars #eminem #MartinScorsese pic.twitter.com/c27ijuNZ6b— Joe Mercer (@ExitRowJoe) February 10, 2020

