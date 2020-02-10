advertisement

The Oscars went hostless this year, but former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock warmed the audience with a fun opening that made up for this year’s lack of various nominees, the Iowa Caucus debacle, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“We have both hosted the Oscars before and that’s an incredible downgrade,” Martin said.

“You decided to be without a host this year,” Rock replied.

“Why is that,” Martin asked.

“Twitter!” Said Rock, a veiled reference to Kevin Hart, who left last year for his previous homophobic social media posts.

Another joke related to the mix-up “La La Land” / “Moonlight” from 2017 and the debacle of this week in Iowa Caucus, in which no winner was officially announced.

“A few years ago there was a major catastrophe here at the Oscars, in which they accidentally read the wrong name. It was nobody’s fault, but they have guaranteed that this will not happen this year. Because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa Caucus app! Martin explained.

Rock responded to the striking lack of color among the current nominees.

“Mahershala has two Oscars,” said Rock, calling Mahershala Ali. “Do you know what that means when the cops pull him over? Nothing.”

He later joked: “Cynthia Erivo made it so great to hide black people that the academy made her hide all black nominees!” Erivo is the only color nominee this year.

Jeff Bezos was also a target.

“Jeff Bezos has cash. When he issues the check, the bank jumps up,” said Rock.

“Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world. He saw Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy,” he added.

When asked if he would berate Bezos, Martin replied: “No, I want to get my packages on time.”

Aside from the Iowa Caucus joke, the opening remained largely apolitical without reference to President Donald Trump.

