If the first 5G networks were to go live this year, 2020 would give us even more 5G coverage, as many mobile operators around the world are expanding their 5G support or launching the service in their first markets. Next year will also bring us the first 5G iPhone, and Google will certainly have a 5G pixel in stores next year. More importantly, 5G phones are becoming a lot cheaper and we may see 5G modems in other devices, including laptops and tablets. We already know what the world’s first 5G tablet will be, and it’s the best iPad Pro alternative that Android fans can get.

That is the Galaxy Tab S6, a Samsung tablet from 2019 with a few functions that cannot be seen on any other tablet, including the iPad. The tablet has an OLED screen with a built-in fingerprint sensor, a dual camera and a built-in stylus groove on the back.

Samsung accidentally confirmed the existence of the 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S6 on a support page (via xda developers), so this is more than just a rumor.

The page is possible in Korean, but still shows the model number of the device (SM-T866N), the name (Galaxy Tab S6 5G) and a possible start-up window (by March 31, 2020).

Samsung does not say how much the tablet will cost and which markets will be the first to get it, so we will have to wait for an official announcement. But the 5G version of an already advanced Android tablet should be considerably more expensive than the non-5G Galaxy Tab S6 flavors.

Given the unexpected disclosure, it is logical to assume that the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be unveiled during the Samsung CES 2020 event, where the company is also expected to unveil the Lite versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, which both must continue for sale at the earliest in January.

Image source: Samsung

