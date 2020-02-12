advertisement

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 series on Tuesday and confirmed what we were all afraid of: the new flagship series has a much higher starting price than anyone had expected. The Galaxy S20 $ 999 costs $ 250 more than the Galaxy S10e, the cheapest Galaxy S10 model last year. Even more surprising, it is $ 300 more than the iPhone 11. Yes, it has crazy specifications, but is 12 GB of RAM on a phone more important than offering an option that most people can afford? Regarding 5G connectivity, that is an advantage that you may not even be able to use, because the coverage is still limited. Then there is the 120Hz screen, which must be more expensive than regular 60Hz OLED screens that Samsung has used so far.

The Galaxy S20 is so expensive, I already told you that if you wait at least a month before you buy it, you get a much better price. But it turns out you don’t even have to wait that long, because the first great Galaxy S20 deals are already available at Best Buy and Sam’s Club.

Before we look at the deals, let’s summarize the Samsung pre-order offer. Trade in an eligible device and you’ll get up to $ 700 for your Galaxy S20 purchase. In addition, every Galaxy S20 model comes with free Samsung credit that can be used for purchases on Samsung.com – the new Galaxy Buds + are also eligible. Here is the Samsung pricing structure for the basic Galaxy S20 versions:

advertisement

128 GB Galaxy S20 5G – $ 999 and get $ 100 Samsung credit

128 GB Galaxy S20 + 5G – $ 1,199 and get $ 150 Samsung credit

128 GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – $ 1,399 and get $ 200 Samsung credit

Best Buy is willing to give you an even better pre-order detail by increasing the trade-in value to as much as $ 850. The newer the phone you take for replacement, the more money you get for it. In addition, you still get the credit from Samsung with your Galaxy S20 purchase, so you effectively look for savings of up to $ 1,050. As expected, you must activate the phone with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon and you will find the full terms of the deal on this link.

Pre-orders from Samsung and Best Buy start on February 21, so you have enough time to decide where you want to buy your new S20.

Meanwhile, Sam’s Club members can reserve any Galaxy S20 version from today, February 12. The retailer throws in a $ 200 Sam’s Club eGift card with the pre-order, purchase and activation of the phone, and that comes on top of the Samsung credit you already receive. With the Sam’s Club deal you get up to $ 400 in savings and you don’t have to trade in your old phone. However, you must still activate your phone according to a repayment plan with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, or enter into a two-year contract with US Cellular. You have until 6 March to complete your order and you can view the deal via this link.

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

.

advertisement