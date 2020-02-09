advertisement

You … today is National Pizza Day 2020! What is National Pizza Day 2020, you ask? We have no idea and to be honest, we don’t care. The only thing that counts are the best pizza restaurants from all over the country, offering great deals and even some freebies to celebrate. You should not really question this or complain about it. A make-up where you get free pizzas and other deals is a lot better than a made-up vacation where you have to buy a bunch of expensive flowers and mass-produced chocolates for your partner, right?

Offers.com has searched the web and collected the best deals for National Pizza Day for your enjoyment. You will find them all listed below, but bear in mind that these are only large national chains. Your favorite local pizza place may have its own deals today, so be sure to call them up and ask before you commit to one of the deals below.

Bertuccis: Children eat for free on National Pizza Day. All you have to do is buy an adult entrance fee of $ 8.99 or more. Moreover, the restaurant now offers a gluten-free cauliflower-based crust on which you can build your own pizza. Go to all of Bertucci’s gluten-free menu items.

advertisement

Blackjack Pizza: Print this discount voucher and receive the All-In for $ 29.99. It contains a large special pizza, a large top pizza, cheese bread and two-liter soft drinks. Print this discount coupon and receive a large topping pizza for $ 13.99. And this coupon and receive a Blackjack Trio for $ 21. It includes a large topping pizza, cinnabread and cheesebread.

Blaze Pizza: Receive a free large build-your-own Pizza from Blaze Pizza on National Pizza Day with a minimum purchase of $ 25 when you order on Postmates. One-time use code is PIZZADAY.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza: Receive two free pizzas with the purchase of two pizzas and two drinks. Available for BrixxRoxx users on National Pizza Day.

California Pizza Kitchen: The restaurant chain can prepare all their pizzas on a gluten-free crust. Gluten-free pizzas for children are also available.

CiCi’s Pizza: Print this discount voucher and receive three large pizzas for one topping for $ 15. The pizzeria also introduces its new garlic Parmesan crust. It is only available for a limited time.

Dominoes: Select two or more items from the following for $ 5.99: a medium-sized pizza with two tops, a marbled cookie brownie, specialty chicken, oven-baked sandwich, stuffed cheese bread, eight-part chicken, or pasta in a dish. Domino’s is also proud to announce that they now offer gluten-free crusts.

Einstein Bros Bagels: Join the Shmear Society Rewards from the brand and redeem a coupon for two slices of pizza for $ 3 with an additional purchase.

Fresh Brothers: Receive a $ 5 discount when you spend $ 20 or more on online orders with the code PICKUP5. Also get a $ 10 discount when you spend $ 35 or more on online orders with the code PICKUP10. And finally you get a $ 15 discount if you spend $ 50 or more on online orders with the code PICKUP15. Please note that all orders must be picked up at the store.

Godfather’s Pizza: Print this coupon to get $ 3 from a large pizza. And this coupon to get $ 4 from a jumbo pizza.

Hungry Howies: Come enjoy their new stuffed Howie bread for $ 6.99. You can choose from pepperoni, bacon, jalapeno or cheese. You can also enjoy a large topping pizza for $ 5.99 with export orders. They also offer a gluten-free crust.

Jet’s Pizza: Their chicken bacon ranch pizza is back and you can get it for $ 13.99 if you use the RANCH code. It contains chicken, bacon, premium mozzarella, cheddar cheese and Jet’s famous ranch dressing as a base sauce.

Little emperors: The pizza chain now sells a new Slices-N-Stix pizza for $ 6 at selected locations. It has four slices of pepperoni pizza combined with eight Italian cheese stix and crazy sauce.

Marco’s: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $ 6.99 if you use the code MED699. Valid up to and including 23 February. And receive a free medium-sized cheese pizza with the purchase of a large pizza with the code BOGOCHZ.

Mazzio’s Italian eatery: Print this discount voucher and receive a double-sided Quesa pizza for $ 8.99.

Papa Gino’s: Receive a 15% discount when you make a purchase of $ 50. Valid up to and including 29 February. In addition, receive two or more large traditional cheese pizzas for $ 10.99 each. They also offer a gluten-free Udi crust from $ 9.99.

Papa Johns: Receive a 30% discount on pizzas with a large menu if you use the PIZZADAY code. Valid on February 9.

Dad Murphy’s: Receive a 25% discount on every order of $ 20 or more with registration by e-mail. Also receive a $ 3 discount on large or large pizza orders when using the PIZZADAY code. Valid on February 9.

Papa Johns: Get their family special for $ 24 and enjoy every big special pizza and a big pizza with two tops.

Pizza Hut: The chain offers a gluten-free pizza with Udi’s pizza crust. Only available as cheese and cheese-and-pepperoni.

Postmates: On February 9 and only on Postmates you can get a free large 14-inch pizza at Blaze Pizza. Simply use the PIZZADAY code when paying on your Blaze Pizza order of $ 25 or more.

Sbarro: Become a member of the Slice Society and receive a free XL NY slice with purchase of a drink within 24 hours of participation.

Shakey’s: Enjoy their dinner for two for $ 15.99. It contains a medium topping pizza and 1/2 pound of Mojo’s potatoes.

Toppers Pizza: Get free parmesan sandwiches when buying a large normally-priced pizza.

Image source: Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Zach Epstein has worked in IT for over ten years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor for business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been cited by countless top news publications. He was recently named one of the world’s top 10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of the top 30 Internet of Things experts from Inc.. Magazine.

. [TagsToTranslate] food

advertisement