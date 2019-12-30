advertisement

This year there was a rich buffet with dishes and eating stories. Here are the 10 most read from 2019.

In order of popularity, readers have devoured the ten most important stories:

1. Food Network declares the regional roast chicken the best in the state.

• A month after a national online poll in Belle Glade found a fried chicken winner, the Food Network in West Palm Beach was named state champion. The network’s website, in its summary “Best Roasted Chicken in Each State,” named Chef Lindsay Autry’s roasted chicken in tea best in Florida.

2. Celebrity chef opens Flybird in Delray.

• Michael Salmon, an experienced New York chef with bragging rights at Food Network, opened a roast chicken on a southern Delray Strip Plaza, where he cooks chicken on a special grill over a tasty mix of firewood.

3. OpenTable includes two local spots in the “Top 100 Restaurants in America” ​​list.

• Palm Beach was the only county in Florida with more than one restaurant on this year’s “Top 100” list, which included award winners in 27 states. Two local favorites took a place on the list.

4. Offers and more offers from Flavor Palm Beach.

• Local guests love a good range of restaurants, which is reflected in the popularity of our annual Flavor Palm Beach bargains.

5. Some recommendations for restaurants in North County.

• An archive story brought back by the reader’s love. (Thanks, foodie!)

6. Preview of our dining season with six new restaurants.

• As the season got going, we saw the harvest of new restaurants on the horizon.

7. Say goodbye to Vic and Angelo on PGA Boulevard.

• The PGA dining room has closed its doors for more than a decade.

8. Guanabanas’ elegant sister opens on the Stuart bank.

• Like guanabanas, TideHouse can be as targetable as its funky siblings. We offered a look at the new spot with a wide view of the St. Lucie River.

9. Some brunches that you must try in Palm Beach County.

• Gourmet love also brought this archive history back onto the local radar. (Because who doesn’t love brunch?)

10. Jupiter’s favorite bread type opens its first store.

• We visited Johnny VanCora in his new Strip Plaza bakery, where the 22-year-old bread maker bakes a series of sourdough breads. The store is new, but it’s a back-to-back veteran – he started out as an indie baker over a decade ago.

