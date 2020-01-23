advertisement

Turner Sports had already announced in November that it would launch an NBA for the TNT Tuesday Night franchise. Hosted Adam Lefkoe (who talked to AA about it) and analysts Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker and Shaquille O’Neal appeared on the halftime / postgame show there. This franchise will be officially launched next Tuesday, January 28, and Turner Sports conducted a one-hour conference call on Wednesday with Wade, Lefkoe and Chief Content Officer Craig Barry to discuss what is planned and how it is going to change existing NBA will take off on TNT Thursday night shows and Inside The NBA. Barry started by saying that the key for her on this show is the chemistry between the studio owners.

“We are very excited about this opportunity with a new franchise. We strongly believe that the best chemistry-related content is created. Therefore, bring this cast with Dwyane and Shaq and their longstanding relationship, as well as Dwyane and Candace, both of whom Chicago, come and then bring Adam in, looked at Adam and Dwyane and they talked like long-time best friends, so we’re going to have really strong chemistry on the set. “

Barry said another focus of the show will be to use social media platforms to connect with fans and address issues such as culture and style.

“The philosophical approach is that this will be a 21st century show, a show that touches culture and style that uses social as the main form of communicating with and engaging with the fan. This is one of the most important ways for Dwyane to communicate with its fan base and brand. And apparently Adam himself has a huge millennial following at B / R and understands the platform too, and Shaq is established on both a social and candace level. We believe that there is a tremendous opportunity to make the approach to this show more social to create a higher level of engagement for the fan. Dwyane has a really unique and original approach, the lens he looks at the game, the culture of the game, very optimistic, very progressive, and I think the show will take that tone. There will also be an expanded graphics package and a new set, and we’re very excited about the opportunity. “

Wade said he was thrilled to stay active in the basketball world and loved the new team he could work with.

“I’m just really happy to be part of this team with all these people. Many athletes come from the sports world and ask themselves:” What do you do next, how do you fill the gap? “. And you cannot fill the gap, that we just closed playing basketball. But it is important that you deal with what you fell in love with and it was important to me. And to be able to work very closely with the Turner family and this team really Feeling the teamwork concept outside of basketball is something I’m really looking forward to and can’t wait to get started. It’s the locker room feeling, so I’m looking forward to it. “

Lefkoe said chemistry on the set is also a focus for him as he believes this has brought the NBA to such a high level on TNT reporting on Thursday.

“From the perspective of viewers and someone in the job, I think it was always special for me to see the NBA on TNT, the effortless joy, how it always looked fun. This is what I really want to help make it Tuesday night. Candace, Shaq and Dwyane are very special people on and off the pitch, and then it’s my job to really make them shine. And after that, Dwyane and I will wear matching suede robes and drink a Bordeaux, a kind of typical Tuesday stuff. “

The NBA on TNT, and particularly the half-time / follow-up show Inside The NBA by Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaq, has become a model for many broadcasts in basketball and beyond. But Wade said it’s important for this new show that it learns from what works for the boys while not copying it completely, but going its own way.

“This is a conversation we had with Craig and Turner and the whole team very early on. This show is a flash in the bottle, this show they created is magic. And we’re not trying to duplicate what they do and how they did it, we’re trying to find our own voice and our own way, I think the good thing about it is for players who don’t play and fans of the game who are watching these guys have fun with it Have game and it’s very similar to the conversations you would have with your friends in the hair salon or if you sit down with your friends in your basement, have entertaining conversations and watch the game. That’s what me And with Adam and Candace and Shaq and me, we just want to bring a little bit of joy and a little bit of laughter and fun into the way everyone sees the basketball game. “

“And hopefully we will do it with our style and style and hope that it will appeal to all fans.” We know we’re going to make some mistakes this way, but we don’t want to be like TNT Thursday. They have their show and we want to be the new, millennial show. There are different ways we can try and attack that, and different plans to separate ourselves from people who think we will be just like them. But in the end we respect what they have built so much; It even allows us to have this show on Tuesday because Charles and Kenny and Ernie and Shaq have worked for so many years. “

Especially at Barkley, some of his comments over the years have led to criticized players being pushed back. And it might be difficult for Wade to walk there. He didn’t retire until the end of last season, so he played against most current players in the NBA and knows them well, but still needs to find ways to criticize them if justified. He said he thought finding the balance could be the biggest challenge for him.

“I think that’s the hardest part. I think for this reason a guy like me didn’t really think about going into the radio when I was done because I didn’t want to talk about guys I was playing with I’ve had good relationships with. But I think it’s only about your perspective. When you talk about how someone acts, it’s all about your perspective and how they respect you. I’ll try to be honest and really think about certain things when it comes to quitting the game. I know how I felt when certain people said certain things about me. “

“But I think the good thing about me is that I have great relationships with these guys. I have a lot of phone numbers. So it won’t be like talking about guys I don’t know.” And I want to make sure I stay with the boys. I will continue to talk about the game in order to continue to build some kind of relationship with everyone, but will be able to express my view of the game and I hope they don’t address it in any particular way. “

“I just want to be honest, but I don’t really want to suppress people to raise them. But I think there are moments when I have to say things that make me feel a little uncomfortable, but I will work through it and have a team like Turner, a team with Candace and Shaq and Adam, they will all be on me Help away if I have problems with it. So I will rely a lot on my teammates to see how and what to say at certain times. “

This will be felt early on as the NBA debuts with a double header on TNT Tuesday next week. The first game shows the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics (Wade spent 15 of his 17 NBA seasons with the Heat, including his last season last year), and the second game shows LeBron James (who played with Wade in Miami from 2010 to 2014) played). and the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers. So on the first night, Wade has a lot of relationships in which to navigate. But he also believes that he can learn from his previous experiences to recognize the value of honest criticism. In particular, he sometimes quickly took exceptions to comments Barkley made about him, but later found that Barkley was right.

“We are so happy that we can start our show with a double header, Miami-Boston and Lakers-Clippers. How lucky we are to be able to talk about four of the better teams in our game today and some of the best players, who play this game you know they’re getting older so we’re lucky to have that. I want to point out that there were times when Chuck (Barkley) said something about me and I didn’t like it, but there were times when Chuck said something about me and I respected it because I actually looked at it and said, ‘You know what, he’s right.’ ”

“I think what is highlighted are the moments when he said something controversial and a player might react, as a player he didn’t like it, but there were times when you looked in the mirror and said: ” You know what? Chuck was actually right about what he said. “So when it comes to my friends, I will talk about playing basketball and I will try to be fair to everyone and I will not try to gloss over things from the point of view that I want to do about playing basketball. “

“… and I just hope that people will respect and understand that I don’t say anything out of bad intentions, I say it because that’s how I see it when I watch the game. And often players know and understand when You don’t really sit back and watch the game, not exactly what someone says about it because you are there. You don’t see it that way. “

“I’m not going to be perfect, I’m going to make some mistakes, but my personality is also a little different than some people and I’m going to try to say things that are constructive when it comes to criticism. Constructive criticism is my approach. So we’ll see; I have no idea what I will be like, but what I will do is what I have done all my life, leaning on my team and leaning on everyone to help me with this process, the game to be discussed in front of me by people. “

