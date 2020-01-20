advertisement

Do not underestimate the power of collective thinking. A look at the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2020 seems to prove that. While last week’s Critics’ Choice Awards were full of bright, saturated colors (some convincing, others wincing), the participants in this week’s award show seemingly got a telepathic memo: sometimes less is more effective.

From Scarlett Johansson’s deep-blue Armani Privé dress, which received the greatest sheen from a crystal-clear back, to the sea of ​​black and navy blue dresses by J. Lo, Renee Zellweger, Nicole Kidman, Glenn Close, Allison Janney and Michelle Williams. The red carpet was a study in subdued luxury and classic Hollywood glamor. In other words, these looks were the types that actors actually want to wear.

Jennifer Lopez in a Georges Hobeika dress, Harry Winston jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Of course there were still some outstanding colors in Zoe Kravitz’s dress with the peach Oscar de la Renta and Kathryn Newton’s orange Valentino dress. Cynthia Erivo in a red and pink Schiaparelli dress was one of the happiest of the evening.

That evening, the stars seemed less concerned with the idea of ​​seeing me on Instagram than with dressing up for their own pleasure. It’s a novel idea in this era of high-profile red carpet fashion.

Zoe Kravitz in an Oscar de la Renta dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jennifer Aniston in a Christian Dior dress.

Cynthia Erivo in a Schiaparelli dress.

Kathryn Newton in Valentino.

Renee Zellweger at Maison Margiela.

Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton.

Logan Browning in a Jason Wu dress.

Nicole Kidman.

Margaret Qualley in a Chanel suit.

Lupita Nyong’o in a Louis Vuitton dress.

Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Julia Butters.

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton.

Sian Clifford.

