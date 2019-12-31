advertisement

Galway 2020: All year round

The biggest show there has to be all year round Galway 2020, Galway will be the European Capital of Culture on February 1st and will start over a year with over 1,900 events in 154 projects with local, national, European and international artists and cultural organizations in the villages, towns, islands and towns.

From St. Bridget’s Day, February 1st, in Clifden, fiery festivals move near the city in seven nights. A community cast organizes events in Clifden, Spiddal, Tuam, Ballinasloe, Portumna and Athenry and reaches the streets and squares of Clifden Galway City on February 8th for an open air final.

The highlights of the year include: the Connemara landscape, which was illuminated by the Finnish light artist Kari Kola in an epic spectacle Savage Beauty; The Druid Theater plays 20th century Irish one-act play across the county. a new work by American artist David Best (Burning Man); an epic Gilgamesh by Macnas, written by Marina Carr and designed by Julian Crouch; a JM Synge Festival in Galway and Aran; Homer’s Odyssey Walking Beaches; Europe-wide festival Crossing the Line with works by artists with intellectual disabilities; Unsung about mothers and children in state institutions; Branar’s haunting theater about the development of the Irish language. On March 7th and 8th, an extensive Wild Atlantic Women for Women Day will take place, in which Margaret Atwood and Derry Girl Siobhán McSweeney will take part. This is an outdoor performance at sunrise.

New to the program are To the Moon, a wonderful exploration of the moon by Laurie Anderson and Hsin-Chien Huang; Tobias Hutzler’s Typographies of Light, with which light creates a contemplative installation on a Connemara hill; and Imagining Ireland concert in town. galway2020.ie

January

First fortnight (January 1-31): The nationwide festival for art and mental health with art, music, circus, film, theater and spoken word. firstfortnight.ie

For lunch (3-26 January): Music, theater, comedy and spoken word in Belfast with Cerys Mathews, Nine Below Zero, Jacqui Dankworth, Linda Ronstadt and Gary Delaney. cqaf.com

Music for Galway Midwinter (January 17-19): themed concerts with a focus on Beethoven’s early solo piano and chamber music, with violin sonatas, string quartets, the quintet for piano and wind and the septet. The Russian violinist Alina Ibragimova and the French pianist Cédric Tiberghien play Beethoven’s Kreuter Sonata. musicforgalway.ie

Tradfest (22-26 January): Ireland’s largest traditional music festival in Dublin’s Temple Bar and beyond: large and intimate concerts (including Hothouse Flowers, Jon Boden and Screaming Orphans, Afro Celt Sound System, Catherine McEvoy), exhibitions, films, Workshops, master classes, family concerts. tradfest.ie

February

Festival of youth orchestras (February 8): Young musicians and youth orchestras in the National Concert Hall, Dublin. nch.ie

Dublin Chinese New Year Festival: Year of the Rat (January 24th – February 9th): Over 80 events, including free, family-friendly, two-day Spring Festival at the Dublin fruit market, Chinese opera and singing, karaoke, handicrafts, chess competitions, lion dances, dragon parades, calligraphy and children’s events. dublinchinesenewyear.com

Gallery press 50th birthday: The poetry and theater publisher celebrates half a century with readings at Trinity College Dublin on February 6th; Cover versions exhibition at the Royal Hibernian Academy from September 3rd to 25th, gala in the National Concert Hall on September 17th. gallerypress.com

The Spike Cellofestival takes place in February

Spike cello festival (7-9 February): Fourth year of the alternative cello festival, including Abel Selaocoe, Clíodhna Ní Aodáin, Gyða Valtýsdóttir, Kate Ellis and Caimin Gilmore, Glasshouse, Two Versus, Christian Elliot, events for young audiences, Yocella. spikecellofest.co

Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival (February 26th – March 8th): Over 110 films, artist homages, discussions, workshops, including an epic 14-hour documentary about the revisionist history of cinema: Women Make Film, Irish premieres of the Irish-led Irish films Rose Plays Julie and Sea fever; and a public interview with multi-award-winning filmmaker Charlie Kaufman. diff.ie

New music Dublin (February 27 – March 1): Annual contemporary contemporary music festival with 17 Irish and 22 international premieres in over 20 events, including works by Gerald Barry, Jane O’Leary, Una Monaghan and Fergus Johnston, and performances by Lawrence Power, Bang On a can Andreas Borregaard, Crash Ensemble, the Ligeti Quartet and the Totally Made Up Orchestra. newmusicdublin.ie; nch.ie

Ortús Chamber Music Festival (February 28 – March 1): Violinist Mairéad Hickey and cellist Sinéad O’Halloran’s Cork City and County Festival include Hickey with American violinist Stephen Waarts and some stars from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival: Georgy Kovalev (viola) Russia, Ivan Karizna (cello) from Belarus and the Slovenian Mate Bekavac (clarinet); Irish cellist Killian White and Cork Séamus Hickey (viola) and Gráinne Ní Luasa (piano), who live in Berlin. ortusfestival.ie

March

Find a voice (March 6-8): Concert series with music by female composers from the 17th century to the present in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, expanded to include traditional Irish and jazz music. Composers include Joan Trimble, Ails Ní Ríain, Siobhán Cleary, Edel Sullivan, Anne-Marie O’Farrell and an order from Gráinne Mulvey. facebook.com/findingavoiceclonmel/

Róisín Maher, artistic director of Finding A Voice, and Anne-Marie O’Farrell, harpist and composer, at the start of the Finding a Voice festival, which will take place in Tipperary. Photo: Maxwell

Ennis Book Club Festival (March 6-8): The co-authors Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen from Aisling, 10 books you should read this year with Ruth Gilligan and Neil Hegarty; Writer / performer Lemn Sissay reads from Something Dark; Novelist Sarah Moss in an interview with Seán Rocks; a recording of Sunday Miscellany. ennisbookclubfestival.com

Lisa Hannigan will attend the St. Patrick’s Festival

St. Patrick’s Festival (March 13-17): The Parade, Festival Village and World Food Village as well as shows with Annie Mac, Kojaque, Soulé and Guests; So we fly with Iarla Ó Lionáird; World premiere of James Joyces Pomes Penyeach with Lisa Hannigan and guests; Colm Mac Con Iomaire with the Contempo Quartet and the Canadian electro artist Jessy Lanzastpatricksfestival.ie

indulgence (March 21-22): A development of the Hinterlands Festival in Kells Co Meath, in which independence talks were held over two days, are John Borgonovo, Catriona Crowe, Liz Gillis, Pádraig Óg Ó Ruairc, Ultan Courtney, Liam McNiffe and Myles Dungan. hinterland.ie

Cork International Poetry Festival (March 24-28): Among others the Irish poets Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin and Peter Sirr, the British poets Jamie McKendrick and Rachael Allen as well as the American poets Rigoberto González and Carmen Giménez Smith as well as others from Europe and China. corkpoetryfest.net

Author Anne Enright

Mountains to the sea dlr book festival (March 26-29): The 15th festival includes Curtis Sittenfeld, Colum McCann, Peggy Seeger, Anne Enright, Louise Doughty, Peggy Seeger, Michael Rosen, Rebecca Solnit, Carol Ann Duffy and Christi Lefteri and Paul Muldoon. mountainstosea.ie

April

A city, a book (April): The one-month book selection from the Dublin City Council Libraries in connection with the capital is Tatty by Christine Dwyer Hickey, a Dublin family and destroyer of alcoholism, from a child’s perspective. dublinonecityonebook.ie

Cúirt International Literature Festival (April 20-25): The first festival of the new director Sasha de Buyl. cuirt.ie

music city (April 6-19, 2019): Various musical cultures are celebrated in Dublin. musictown.ie

Cork International Choir Festival (April 29 – May 3): Thousands compete and chat against each other at choir concerts, competitions and world-class performances. Highlights include a concert for Beethoven’s 250th birthday; Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra and a choir by Cantairí Mhuscraí, Cor Cois Abhann and East Cork Choral Society; ONAIR – vocal legends; Chamber Choir Ireland, Ingenium Ensemble (Slovenia) and international amateur choirs compete against each other. corkchoral.ie

can

Bealtaine (May): One-month nationwide festival celebrating art and creativity in old age, including the Ceol le Chéile Donegal Choir as the flagship choir for dawn and dusk chorus events, and a tour of Pom Boyd’s Windy Lady Show. bealtaine.ie

Dublin Dance Festival (May 19-31): Highlights are the Greek choreographer Tzeni Argyriou; aSH by French director Aurélien Bory in collaboration with the Indian dancer Shantala Shivalingappa; and Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker returns with A Love Supreme (after Rosas danst Rosas from 2109) and works with Salva Sanchis based on John Coltrane’s album. dublindancefestival.ie

It takes a village (May 8-10): A festival in secret with the option of sleeping in a bed in a vacation village that has been taken over in Trabolgan, East Cork. ittakesavillage.fm

Kilkenny cat laughs (May 28 – June 1): Still laughing in Kilkenny after more than a quarter of a century, now programmed by Collapsing Horse director / producer Dan Colley and Matt Smyth. thecatlaughs.com

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival (May 26 – June 1): Opera double sheets by Gianni Schicchi (Puccini) and I Pagliacci (Leoncavallo) at Lismore Castle as well as concerts in the large houses and churches of Cork’s Blackwater Valley. blackwatervalleyoperafestival.com

Summer literary festivals: Kick-off with the International Literature Festival Dublin (May 15-24) ilfdublin.com; Ireland’s oldest literary festival, Listowel Writers’ Week, Co Kerry (May 27-31), writersweek.ie; Dalkey Book Festival in June at dalkeybookfestival.org.

June

Carlow Arts Festival (June 3-7): Almost free festival with music, visual arts, family events and virtual reality. Including the Irish premiere of Motionhouse / No Fit State’s BLOCK by British superstars from spectacle / circus and Oonagh Doherty’s celebrated dance show Hard to be Soft. carlowartsfestival.com

Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas (June 12-14): Including 2019 Booker winners Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo; Tessa Hadley; Max Porter; Richard Ford; Xiaolu Guo; Marian Keyes; Antony Beevor, Emma Dabiri; Mary Robinson; Ben McIntyre; Manchan Magan. festivalofwritingandideas.com

Hinterland Festival (June 25-28): Literature and history in Kells, Co Meath with Jim Crace, Val McDermid, Richie Sadlier, Manchan Magan, Jim Lockhart. hinterland.ieblackwatervalleyoperafestival.com

A man dressed as James Joyce attends Bloom’s day

Bloomsday festival (June 11-16): The week-long celebration of James Joyce’s Ulysses in Dublin, from breakfast, readings and street performances to lectures, exhibitions and theater to the picturesque Sandycove (the opening jump of the novel) and the Panorama Howth (the romantic one Climax). bloomsdayfestival.com

Cork Midsummer Festival (June 12-21): Director Lorraine Maye celebrates the 25th year of the festival with new works and world premieres, site-specific outdoor performances and works developed by Irish people. Program of visual curators in dormitories Pluck Projects, new site-specific work by opening jane Anne Rothwell award winner soprano Kim Sheehan; Work by Artist-in-Residence Peter Power; Cork Proms curated by Wayne Jordan and John O’Brien at the Cork Opera House with music from Beethoven to the Beatles. corkmidsummer.com

body and soul (June 19-21): Independent summer solstice festival for wellness, art and music, based on sustainability, well-being, creativity, culture and family, in Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath. bodyandsoul.ie

West Cork Chamber Music Festival (June 26 – July 5): Four quartets (Pacifica, Signum, Doric and Dudok), violinist Vadim Gluzman, Alina Ibragimova, Nurit Stark, Rosanne Philippens and Mairéad Hickey, violists Brett Dean and Dana Zemtsov and cellists Johannes Moser, Leonard Elschenbroich and Anastasia Kobekina in over 50 concerts across West Cork. Including Bach, Mozart and Haydn; Schubert, Schumann and Brahms; Mendelssohn’s brother and sister; Ravel and Fauré; Rachmaninov, Shostakovich and Weinberg, Bartók and Britten as well as well-known contemporaries like Peteris Vasks, Brett Dean, Deirdre Gribbin, Sofia Gubaidulina and Thomas Larcher and new names like Caroline Shaw, David Lang and Jake Heggie. westcorkmusic.ie

Two year old Phoebe and her brother Samuel Renwick (5) from Wexford at the Kaleidoscope Festival at Russborough House, 2019. Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Kaleidoscope Festival (June 26-28): Including family camping festival in Russborough, Co Wicklow, with music (Basement Jaxx, Divine Comedy), theater, sports and food. kaleidoscopefestival.ie

July

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival (July 4th-12th): Songs By The Sea concerts along the Sligo coast, theater by Shon Dale Jones from Hoipolloi, dance theater company Junk Ensemble in Residency, open submission exhibition at The Model, Tumble Circus Big Top. cairidefestival.com

West Cork Literary Festival (July 10-17): Authors who visit Bantry, Co Cork are Jung Chang, Paul Muldoon, Hannah Sullivan, Eimear McBride, Leslie Jamison, Cynan Jones, Sara Baume, Christine Dwyer Hickey, Frank Ormsby and Jane Casey as well workshops. westcorkmusic.ie

Earagail Arts Festival (July 9-26): Bilingual multidisciplinary festival across Donegal from Arranmore Island to Letterkenny with five days of song writing, cultural tours, sessions and concerts in Malin with the Henry Girls. eaf.ie

Galway International Arts Festival (July 13-26): The 43rd festival will take place in the middle of Galway 2020, for which Paul Fahy from GIAF commissioned Irish artist John Gerrard to create two works of art that respond to the climate crisis on LED walls in a mirror pavilion , Straw Work will be on Claddagh Quay in the city from April and Leaf Work on the 4,000-year-old Derrimlagh Bog in Connemara in autumn. Early highlights include the highly anticipated musical adaptations by Patrick McCabe’s Breakfast on Pluto (by Bob Kelly, music by Duke Special, directed and co-created by Des Kennedy) and top acts such as Pixies, The Flaming Lips and Sinéad O’Connor , Jon Hopkins, The Academic and The Stunning. giaf.ie

Dublin Horse Show (July 25-19): Show jumping on the RDS, but also handicrafts, food and fashion. dublinhorseshow.com

Kick softly (July 27th – August 7th): The ninth festival, inspired by Co Sligo’s landscape and myths, includes Bare Hazel, which responds to the mythology of North Sligo. Walking Birds Mountain with visual artists, writers, folklorists and archaeologists exploring Sliabh Dá Eán on Lough Gill; large-scale relief sand sculpture on Cliffoney beach; literary broadsheet The cormorant; Underwater exhibition inspired by Book of Invasions. treadsoftly.ie

Spraoi (July 31 – August 2): Waterford City is magical for the Street Art Festival. spraoi.com

August

Now everyone(August 1-5): New-ish Festival Kid on the block in Curraghmore, Co Waterford, includes sponsors of punk Iggy Pop and girl band alltogethernow.ie

Kilkenny Arts Festival (August 6-16): One of the early highlights of director Olga Barry is a fully staged co-production with Opera Collective by Handel’s Semele under the direction of Patrick Mason, Christian Curnyn conductor of the Akademie Für Alte Musick; two world premieres of new works by the American composer Caroline Shaw (Co-Commission Chamber Choir Ireland / Carnegie Hall / Ars Nova) and the Irish composer Linda Buckley (with Crash Ensemble); The British pianist Imogen Cooper plays Schubert and Beethoven, the Irish Chamber Orchestra and the Chamber Choir Ireland play Mozart’s requiem and clarinet concerto with the soloist and conductor Jörg Widmannat. The Dutch viola / lute ensemble The Puncke’s Delight with guest Malcolm Proud; The Austrian violinist and conductor Thomas Zehetmair with the Zehetmair Quartet. Two premieres of dance pieces – one by Luke Murphy / Attica Productions and the Migration Sonata by John Scott Dance. kilkennyarts.de

Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann (2-9 August): This year the Fleadh moves to Mullingar, where it was founded in 1951 for The Homecoming, Epic Céilí and Competition. fleadhcheoil.ie

National Heritage Week (August 15-23): Communities and cultural institutions, academics and enthusiasts open the door to our heritage. heritageweek.ie

Musician Martin Hayes

Master of tradition (August 19-23): Martin Hayes opens and closes his bantry festival. westcorkmusic.ie

Waterford walls (August 20-23): The streets become an open-air gallery for street art. waterfordwalls.ie

September

Electric picnic (4-6 September): Getting bigger (70,000 this year) Stradbally’s performance by Co Laois is sold out before the lineup is announced (expected in March). This year, a new body and mind section will replace Body & Soul, which focuses on the summer solstice, and there is a new section for FishTown with Jerry Fishs Electric Sideshow. electricpicnic.ie

Dublin-edge (5-20 September): The 26th year of the curated, multidisciplinary festival of the coolest and most innovative theater and performances. fringefest.com

National plow championships (September 15-17): Mud, tents and tractors – but much more, Fenagh, Co Carlow. npa.ie

Culture night (September 18): Save the date for the annual cultural festival, now nationwide. culturenight.ie

Playwright Marina Carr. Photo: Tom Honan / The Irish era

Dublin Theater Festival (September 24th – October 11th): The line-up is coming, but we’re looking forward to the epic new game cycle of Marina Carr’s Abbey, The Boy, which brings the pain and beauty of Greek myth to a new form. dublintheatrefestival.com

Baboró (October 12-18): For Galway 2020, the children’s art festival The Veiled Ones, a junk ensemble dance about the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren, will be premiered. The Streets Are Ours, a year-long promenade performance project that mixes parkour, dance and circus. Inventing a new sport for the love of sweat. baboro.ie

October and November

Wexford Festival Opera (October 20 – November 1): Rosetta Cucchi’s first program is inspired by Shakespeare (A winter fairy tale by Karl Goldmark, Le Songe d’une nuit d’été by Ambroise Thomas, Edmea by Alfredo Catalani and the day pocket opera / opera) Beag) , With a new Wexford Factory Academy for young Irish singers and 70 performances and events. wexfordopera.com

Bram Stoker Festival (October 23-26): Goth-inspired events in Dublin to celebrate Dracula’s author. bramstokerfestival.com

Kilkenomics (5-8 November): Kilkenny’s business / comedy mashup kilkenomics.com

Cork Film Festival (November 7-17): Award-winning international films corkfilmfest.org

Next year at this time: (From late November): Expect seasonal events like Waterford Winterval (winterval.ie); Glow Cork (glowcork.ie); Elftown at Galway Racecourse (elftowngalway.com); Ériu, the new winter event from Body & Soul; and NYF Dublin (nyfdublin.com).

