The Super Bowl is – well – the Super Bowl of advertising. It is a spectacle of sport and entertainment that attracts hundreds of millions of eyeballs every year. Some people pay attention to sports, others to the pop stars, who inevitably do something strange at half-time, and others only pay attention to advertising.

With so many viewers of a single event, the brands have the opportunity to take some time to sit down during breaks and play breaks, but it costs them a pretty penny. This year, Fox charged $ 5.6 million for a 30-second slot, which is almost $ 200,000 a second airtime. If an ad costs that much, you can bet that the companies paying for the spotlight will pull out all the stops to bask in it. Over the past few years we’ve seen celebrity cameos, fun crossovers, and advertising brilliance that have gone down in history. Then there are the followers. Every summer blockbuster that has it all is sure to radiate new footage so that the fanboys run in circles during the Super Bowl. If you’re on YouTube late at night and want to experience an action-packed adrenaline rush of 60 seconds, you shouldn’t miss it.

Really, who cares whether the bosses beat the 49ers today or whether J-Lo has a better half-time show than Shakira? We are all satisfied consumers who just love to see celebrities drinking Pepsi or doing silly dances with animals.

If you haven’t had a chance to see one of these ads today, we’ve rounded it up for you below.

Scout’s Super Bowl appearance

If you are a dog person, you know that you would not do much for your pet. There’s a reason why they’re considered a man’s best friend, and you only need a dose of this Super Bowl ad as evidence. When David MacNeil’s 7-year-old golden retriever, Scout, was only a month away, the owner could not accept the forecast.

MacNeil’s doggy went to the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, where doctors from the Scout Veterinary School treated aggressive chemotherapy. Fast forward to today and Scout is tumor free. MacNeil was so grateful to the vet that he launched an ad called “Lucky Dog” that starts with Scout and tells the story of his survival. The ad encourages viewers to donate to veterinary school research.

A quiet place part II

The long-awaited sequel to A Quiet Place has chosen the biggest night in the sports calendar to reveal its full length trailer. The new trailer begins with a flashback that shows Lee Abbott and his family on the first day of the creatures’ arrival. Then we see his wife Evelyn, who visits the grave and breaks into the unknown. Evelyn now has to protect her children and explore the area to honor Lee’s victims and keep them alive.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Going Away Party

After the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, this Super Bowl ad was changed. It showed a helicopter scene that was cut out of the final commercial as a sign of respect for Bryant.

McDonald’s famous food orders

In this Super Bowl TV spot, McDonald’s reveals the famous fast food orders from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Lil Nas X

He has built a reputation for being the king of country music and now Lil Nas X can be seen in an epic western show for Doritos in an advertisement with Sam Elliott.

Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick has become a controversial figure in the NFL after kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. The NFL largely failed to find an appropriate answer to the protest and instead decided to exclude Kaepernick from the game. This advertisement was also banned from the Super Bowl, according to PETA.

Missy Elliott and H.E.R. Perform an original song for Pepsi

Give the world a classic taste with a new version of a legendary track.

Chris Rock and Facebook

Facebook introduces Facebook groups, and if there’s one person who’s excited about it, it’s Chris Rock.

The horror of the mountain dew

Your insatiable thirst for DEW has been terribly quenched, and you can trust Bryan Cranston to deliver on the horror front.

MC Hammer can’t handle that

In an ingenious marketing move Cheetos tapped MC Hammer and his icon for an advertisement that would be shown to everyone who was in the difficult situation of demanding hands, but also finding their fingertips covered with this orange flavor.

