advertisement

If you use Alexa, you love Alexa. It’s that simple. But you probably also want you to take Alexa with you when you leave the house and you are no longer within reach of your Echo speakers. Well, there’s a great hands-free Alexa speaker that you probably don’t even know is an Echo Dot for your car. It’s called the Roav Viva from Anker and it’s an absolute bargain for $ 36. You get all the Alexa skills you love along with hands-free access while driving, plus two USB ports so you can charge your phone or whatever you want want. Thanks to a discount and a large 35% discount coupon that you can cut on the Amazon page, you can buy one today for just $ 19.49!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service gives you full voice control in your car. Say the word for directions, listen to Audible audiobooks, shop online, play music and more via Bluetooth, Carplay or Android Auto. (Note: FM transmission, AUX and Spotify are not supported.)

Super fast charging: double charging ports equipped with the exclusive PowerIQ technology from Anker deliver super fast charging speeds for both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.

Supports Alexa communication: calling, sending messages, coming in and announcements – all hands-free.

What you get: Roav VIVA, user manual, quick start guide, Happy Card, 12 month warranty and our friendly customer service. (Note: Roav VIVA is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.)

Note: Check the dimensions of the space around your car’s cigarette lighter to see if VIVA fits before you purchase. If your VIVA cannot be connected or has problems with the Bluetooth connection, you must return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Refer to the list of unsuitable car models with which VIVA is not compatible in the user manual in the Technical specifications section below. If you have other problems, contact us via Live Chat in the app.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement