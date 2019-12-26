advertisement

With the best pick in the 2020 NFL Draft doubtfully secured, the Cincinnati Bengals enter the regular season finale Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns with the usual rivalry issues on their minds.

“I know the city wants us to beat Cleveland the way it should,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

Despite beating just one other team in their schedule so far, the Bengals (1-14) have remained competitive in some stretch matches.

After opening December with a 22-6 home win against the New York Jets, the Bengals lost 27-19 to Cleveland in Week 14 and dipped a 38-35 overtime loss to Miami in Week 16. Cincinnati forced OT against the Dolphins after coming off a deficit of 23 points in mid-fourth quarter.

Taylor radiated his players energy and determination to recover.

“A lot of what we preach and how we talk about what a Bengal is – a physical, hungry, responsible teammate willing to do the job – I saw it so many times,” Taylor said. . “We were on the road and in a game that could have been early – but we weren’t. Our guys fought to the end, and these are the things we need to keep building.”

The Browns (6-9) were eliminated from playoff contention with their 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, but they have some players struggling for special milestones.

Running back Nick Chubb boasts a 92-yard lead over Christian Panthers Christian McCaffrey for the NFL rushing title. He is aiming to become the first Browns player to make the move since Leroy Kelly in 1968.

With one more intermission pass, catcher Baker Mayfield could become the first Browns signal caller to throw at least 20 TDs in consecutive seasons since Brian Sipe did so from 1978-80. However, two of Mayfield’s top targets were listed as limited in Wednesday’s injury rating as wide receivers Jarvis Landry (hip) and Odell Beckham Jr. (groin) fight with injuries.

Meanwhile, Browns first-year coach Freddie Kitchens has diverted questions about his job status, with speculation hovering near the end of a disappointing season.

“I’m really worried about today and getting better today,” Kitchens said. “We have a game on Sunday that we have to start preparing for usually around 2:00 pm. Every Monday. That’s the only thing I worry about.”

Mayfield stressed that the entire roster should be held accountable and held accountable for a season that began with aspirations for a play-off pillar but will end less than after the season.

“Every time you have a head coach and have a losing record, he’s the first person to tell everybody, but that goes for a lot more things than just Fred,” Mayfield said. “We can all be better in the process. I think that’s the downside, there’s no single thing to blame. Overall, we all have to bring it more and more every day. to meet the expectations we have for ourselves. “

Bengal wide receiver Stanley Morgan did not practice on Wednesday due to a concussion.

