According to a commercial real estate agent, demolition work on the Belcher’s Corner building could create one of the city’s most sought-after high-rises.

The extent of the demolition work could determine the potential value of the property on the corner of Moorabool and Ryrie, should it be placed on the market, said Colliers International agent Andrew Lewis.

Estimates based on recent buildable commercial property sales in central Geelong suggest that the entire site, which according to planning documents occupies 1,081 square meters of land, could reach between $ 8 and $ 9 million.

But Mr. Lewis said that two smaller buildings that were not subject to the demolition order could hold the potential value as a development site.

“When you talk about the site, there are actually three sites. The question is, how much will they tear down? “Said Mr. Lewis.

The convicted Belchers Corner building, the Hopetoun Chambers on Ryrie Street and the former A&W Roberts store on Moorabool St. are in 28 separate buildings. All three buildings are owned by the site’s owner company.

Addresses range from 135 to 147 Ryrie St and 146 to 154 Moorabool St and include common areas and street access to Shorts Place.

“If the town council is going to tear it down, then you have a really nice, valuable piece of land and could build a high-rise tower like TAC or another of these, and that would be a great result, and it would be good developers out there to look for it.” , he said.

“If the local council were able to deliver an unpolluted site, it would be very popular and probably one of the most expensive sites in Geelong that I would suggest.

“Some of the other locations sold for $ 8,000 to $ 9,000 per square meter.”

But Mr. Lewis said that the potential value for development was not as strong if the two buildings remained.

“The clearer the website, the more valuable it is because you don’t have to work around an existing structure,” said Lewis.

“It is the ability to go high that is the reason why good prices are paid for development locations.

“It’s a development site ripper and the bigger the better, the more substance you can create in this way.”

The planning documents show that all three buildings are listed due to their local importance. A special permit is required to create an overlay of construction and development work, which is required due to the flight route for the emergency helipad at the Geelong University Hospital for the construction of more than 25 m above the ground.

