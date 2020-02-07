advertisement

Even the menus at the boutique hotel are inspired by the local history and adventures of pioneer author Byrd Spilman Dewey. The central theme of the hotel is a tribute to their years in Palm Beach County.

When Ben’s boutique hotel launches downtown West Palm Beach coast next week, it will offer a new range of food and drink.

However, before choosing a cocktail at the only rooftop bar overlooking the water, be aware that this modern hotel is rich in local history and has an affinity for adventurous stories, most of which are true. The hotel, which opened on Thursday, February 13th, takes its name from a Victorian estate from 1892 known as Ben Trovato. An Italian expression that can easily be translated as “happily invented”. It was on the shores of Lake Worth to pioneer author Byrd Spilman Dewey.

The Ben is a stylish homage to Dewey – the grand niece of President Zachary Taylor and co-founder of Boynton Beach – and the well-traveled lights she housed on her palm-lined estate.

“A free high society flow would come through the property. And back then it was all about the stories you told and the places you were, ”said Eric Hammer, director of food and drink at The Ben, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection hotels ,

With this in mind, you can assume that the setting for your culinary experiences is “a good mix of the sophistication of the New World and the Old World,” as Hammer describes it.

Here are five things you should know about the hotel’s dining and drinking options:

A. The main Proper Grit restaurant offers a modern view of old Florida and opens up regional farms (such as Swank and Kai-Kai farms) and specialist suppliers of ingredients. The restaurant is located on the ground floor of the main lobby and serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and some other culinary experiences. (More on that later.) The menus celebrate the state in dishes like Florida wild boar terrine with smoked bacon and dried stone fruit, Florida conch and avocado chips, smoked local catch dip, grilled whole Florida lobster and local black bass. The coastal theme is rounded off by steaks, chops and roast chicken for two.

Inspired by the Byrd Dewey era, the menus required a lot of research on the part of Hammer and the hotel management. It meant rummaging through menus from the 1890s and early 1900s and realizing the similarities with modern Florida and dishes that could be modernized. In this way, the boar terrine landed on the start menu. “Wild boar is native to Florida,” says Hammer.

He also collected vintage books that serve as check presenters for the restaurant. The waiters will put the checks in the favorite book passages and give guests an anecdote of why they chose this site, says Hammer, who designed a 100-bottle wine list that focuses on American wines.

In addition to Hammer, chef Andre Sattler and chef Jesse Pita are also involved in culinary activities.

TWO. The Rooftop Bar Spruzzo offers breathtaking views of the water, the city’s boat docks, and the Skyscape of Palm Beach, including The Breakers. In addition to the rooftop pool, the outdoor bar and lounge serves Mediterranean dishes with a focus on seafood and raw bar items.

“We call them” light bites, “says Hammer, a certified sommelier who comes to The Ben from The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, where he served as director of food and beverage (and previously Boca Raton Resort and Club) ( where he was beverage director).

Light snacks such as wahoo poke with ponzu and charred lemon, colossal shrimps with lemon and fennel salad, charred Spanish squid with causa (Peruvian potato salad), toasted chorizo ​​with orange jam. There is raw food (such as stone crabs and oysters) and a large seafood tower to share. Plus, a trio of desserts. For sipping, Hammer has selected a selection of champagne, “unique” white wines and steeds.

And by the way, the Mediterranean menu inspiration? It alludes to the travel experiences of Byrd Dewey’s friends.

THREE. There is also afternoon tea at the Proper Grit, which includes lounge areas for sipping, reading, and telling stories. But like everything at The Ben, the traditional has a twist. The hotel invokes the Tea and Tonic Experience service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons (3 p.m. to 5 p.m.). Sure, there will be a selection of teas, but “more layers and subtleties” await on the menu, “says Hammer, referring to skilful cocktails enriched with homemade infusions, including a typical sip of chamomile poured from is poured into a teapot.

“We are making afternoon tea a modern event,” he says.

FOUR. A full brunch is served in the Proper Grit on Saturday and Sunday, as is to be expected in the brunch-loving city center of West Palm. The brunch offers a mix of à la carte dishes and some concentrated food stations that serve crepes, carved fillet of beef and smoked salmon, and a sponge sauce bar. During the week, various “all-day brunch” items are offered on the lunch menu.

FIVE. From March 7th there will also be a puppy brunch in the Proper Grit every Saturday. This brunch enhances the dog-friendly spirit of the hotel’s dining terrace. It is also a tribute to Byrd Dewey, an avowed animal lover and conservationist whose most famous book “Bruno” tells of her adventures with her shaggy brown dog, a mixture of water spaniel and setter. Expect dog food, an on-site piste, and activities in collaboration with the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, a brunch partner.

