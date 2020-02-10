advertisement

A Texan stripper got nasty during her dance at a strip club recently. Genea Sky fell 15-feet from the pole just to shake things up with an easy recovery check, according to TMZ.

When you send a risky text and get a reply pic.twitter.com/YEbto3cZeu

– J (@Mielevague) February 10, 2020

Sky was working at the “gentlemen’s” club in Texas when he seriously injured himself over the weekend. Sky climbed up the pole making it all the way to the two-story sign before it crashed.

The downturn looks quite severe, and one would think it would need some help to recover, but on the contrary it manages an excellent recovery.

After that, Genea Sky announced the details of the fall through her social media. Sky said she tore her jaw, sprinkled her ankle and cracked some of her teeth. She also required stitches and will require surgery.

Thanks everyone pic.twitter.com/y2U8kPMdpT

– Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

A now viral stripper friend has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Genea cover her medical expenses. The overall target is set at $ 20,000 USD and has already managed to earn just over $ 13,000 so far.

