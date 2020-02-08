advertisement

Police chase an insensitive thief who stole the beloved paper clip from an autistic man after leaving it unattended at a Dundee mall.

At around 11:00 am Wednesday, Sebastian Jiang, 21, had hidden the £ 700 musical instrument near the entrance to Wellgate central library, “naively” believing he would be safe.

CCTV images show that the instrument is picked up by a man who rushes with him at 4:35 p.m.

Sebastian started learning the trombone almost 10 years ago to gain confidence and better cope with his autism.

Sebastian playing the instrument.

He was to practice the orchestra on Wednesday evening, but since it had been canceled, he decided to put the heavy instrument away and pick it up again the next day.

Sebastian’s mother, Xinyi Jiang, said, “I can’t think of what kind of person would do something like this.

“He is naive and didn’t think anyone would take it. When I got home and realized he didn’t have it, I was so worried that I didn’t sleep at all.

“I rushed to the mall in the morning but he was not there.

“The library’s video surveillance apparently shows the thief looking at him for a while before finally taking him.”

Sebastian, 21, is currently studying for an HND in accounting at Dundee & Angus College and hopes to attend Abertay University from September if he passes all of his exams.

Playing the trombone has been a healthy distraction for him since he was a teenager, and he has since reached grade 5 on exams from the Associate Council of Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM).

The couple, who lives in Tayport, checked local second-hand and online stores.

Xinyi pleaded for anyone to have information to share.

She said, “I’m pretty arrogant with this because I think it’s good for him.

“He started around 13 years old and it allowed him to learn something and play with others.

“Dundee is a fairly small place, so I just hope someone has seen something or knows something.”

Mo Dennis, director of the Wellgate Shopping Center, said, “We sincerely hope that the package can be found and returned to its owner and we will do everything we can to assist the police in their investigations.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The police were informed of a paper clip theft on Wednesday 5 February at the entrance to the Wellgate Library, Dundee.

“Investigations are underway.”

