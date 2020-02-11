advertisement

Sledding was perhaps Australia’s gift of cricket, but the behavior of players from India and Bangladesh during and after the final of the ICC U19 World Cup on Sunday shocked administrators and some former greats.

The West Indians never had to sled. “This look, with raised eyebrows, hands on hips and a malicious bouncer behind your nose, would send the message,” recalled Kapil Dev, who admitted to being “shocked” by the behavior of the Indian and Bangladeshi juniors.

“I welcome aggression. There is nothing wrong with that. But it has to be controlled aggression. You cannot exceed the limit of decency if you are competitive. Personally, I would say that it is unacceptable for young people to show such a hideous show on the cricket ground, ”he said.

Mohammad Azharuddin, who led India in 47 tests, also criticized the two teams. “How can you do that? You just abuse your opponent throughout the game to play hard. The Australians have always played hard but without becoming personal. We had fast bowlers who didn’t believe in using swear words to pumping up or annoying the batsmen. “

Kapil, one of the greatest the game has known, wants the youngsters to remember that they have to represent the country and set an example. “You can all read with your lips what you said. I don’t want to take names, but it was uncomfortable to see. The boys wasted their energy indulging in unnecessary sledding. “

Another great player, Sunil Gavaskar, has always been critical of the bad behavior of modern cricketers on the field. He would never fail to question the act of the bowler abusing the batsman when he gets his wicket. “Once you get the batsman out, what’s the need to curse him? Didn’t you win your battle by getting it out? “Asked Kapil.

Kapil and Azharuddin want the BCCI and trainers to act quickly. “I would like the board to take strict measures to set an example. Cricket is not about abusing your opponent. I am sure that there are enough reasons to deal with these youngsters firmly, ”said Kapil.

Azharuddin hoped that the support staff would be asked to explain this. “I would take action against the faulty players, but I would also like to know what role the employees played in the upbringing of the young people. Act before it’s too late. The players must be disciplined. “

