advertisement

Becky G had an unforgettable year 2019 when she appeared in a variety of events and released her first album, which is known in Asia thanks to her collaboration J-HopeYes, Becky G is already famous with all of her lyrics. She has millions of views in her videos on YouTube and is becoming a global reference among aspiring singers.

And that’s why many of his pictures appear on social networks and his fans jump with a minimum of jump where they see something that stands out.

That happened with a picture of the singer from 2018, who went viral again a year later and has an unusual Instagram number of likes for such an old post.

advertisement

In this picture you see Becky G With a white top on the beach and the shape of the garment, you can intuitively see many things that seem to have driven the singer’s fans crazy. It’s not the first photo of the American woman in a bikini, only the top can be seen in this picture, but it seems that the effect she has created is very high.

Vengeful music

What Becky G’s followers really liked is that he adapted to the times and created less sexualized content than usual. Of course he used his image a lot, but his lyrics liked everyone with a vengeful message like “I don’t belong to you” or “Neither from you nor from anyone else”.

advertisement