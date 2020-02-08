advertisement

I feel damn chic right now.

But it’s not because I’m sitting by a pool in the Dominican Republic drinking a delicious Pina Colada – although that’s definitely a good reason to feel like a Swish AF.

Instead, my smug grin is based on the fact that I don’t fight against oily skin, even though I’ve sanded my face in sunscreen layers while spending my best life in the Caribbean this week.

Regular beauty diary readers will know that my skin has gotten a lot greasier since my 30th birthday a few years ago (okay, a few) – a bad skin trait for which I was trying to find a solution.

But a new cleaner called Nice face by Go-to skin care my luck has reversed.

And take that, the ingredient that fixed my face is oil.

If you’re a little confused about this, don’t worry – me too.

Luckily, Zoe Foster-Blake, Go-To’s beauty guru, The Beauty Diary, explained the startling situation.

“It’s not intuitive, but oils can be wonderfully moisturizing and balancing for oily skin,” she said.

“For one thing, sebum can be overproduced if you give your skin too little oil to compensate for it. So you actually get oily skin and clogged pores.”

It is undeniable that my skin contains significantly less oil since I started using Fancy Face a few weeks ago after I was sent an early bottle for testing.

“It is better to keep the skin hydrated and the oil level at bay than to clear the skin of oil,” said Zoe. “When it comes to oil cleansing, the nutritious, antioxidant-rich vegetable oils attract and remove the dirty oils from your skin and pores while filling and softening the skin. It’s a nice give and take. “

When I first used the detergent, I was thrilled with the light texture of the product, which is neither thick nor greasy. I was really impressed with how easy it is to use and how well it removes makeup with just my hands.

According to the LOL-worthy instructions on the peach packaging, I put three pumps of oil in my dry palms every night and apply it gently to my eyelashes and around the eyes.

media_cameraZoe Foster-Blake explained how confusing oil products can be for people with oily skin. Image: Instagram / zotheysay

Everything in my face, from sunscreen to foundation to stubborn, long-lasting mascara, simply melts under my fingers, which is somehow rough but super satisfying.

Sure, I look like a panda – but once the make-up is removed, you splash your face and rub it with a damp cloth and just wipe it off.

Fancy Face comes with a white muslin cloth called “Posh Cloth”, but I use my trusted face halos and it’s a treat.

And the whole process is surprisingly gentle. I use foam cleanser alone or something like micellar water on a pad and have to rub the eyelashes fairly hard to remove the mascara, but the oil has removed all the pulling and rubbing.

media_cameraMy normally oily skin looks and feels much fresher. Image: delivery

The scent is also totally delicious, a subtle holiday scent that immediately takes me back to my luxury holiday at Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda, which comes from the five vegetable vegetable oils used (camellia, sunflower, sweet almond, argan, passion fruit oil) in the formula.

After using an oil cleaner, Zoe and die-hard skin care fans do a second clean, this time with a water-based cleaner – but is double cleaning really necessary?

“It’s entirely up to you, your skin, your day,” said Zoe. “As an SPF-obsessed, dry-skin makeup wearer in the late 30’s, I double clean most days. I need a thorough clean and am longing for more hydration.

“If you have heavy make-up or SPF, or you have dry or mature skin, your skin will benefit from double cleansing.”

I have to admit that as a newcomer to this oil business, I didn’t do much double cleaning. But I’m a huge convert now. After getting all the crap out of my skin, the ingredients in my water purifier could actually penetrate my skin and work more effectively.

And let’s face it, I do a lot of things on my face that are difficult to remove – especially sunscreen.

This is something that Zoe said was the main reason for the decision to launch an oil cleaner after their last release of Zincredible, a zinc SPF product, in October 2018.

“Zinc is notoriously difficult to remove, so we wanted go-to customers to be able to remove it easily and thoroughly,” said the 39-year-old, adding that she had developed fancy face for months because she wanted to. “I crave me for a nourishing detergent and made a product I wanted. “

media_cameraGo-To fans rave about the product online. Image: Instagram / onabeautybender

The loyal customer base of the brand has made a name for itself since the market launch of the new go-to at the end of January.

“I love this product !!! Favorite beauty product ever. Big call. But really! “Wrote one on the brand’s Instagram page.

“Fancy Face is fabulous,” agreed another.

While someone else said, “Best oil cleaner ever. Removes even the most waterproof mascara in a second. “

The reaction blew Zoe – a former beauty editor – and the mother of two described it as “amazing”.

“We have such loyal, curious customers – something that I never take for granted,” she said to The Beauty Diary.

“When we explain what a cleaning oil is and how it could be useful for you and what advantages it has, you trust us and try it out. Even if it is something you may not have tried before or how you are afraid of oils.

“We have a very special relationship with our customers. Their enthusiasm, commitment and support are over 500 Next Level. I adore her. “

Some of the comments related to the feedback on the price, and some indicated that it was quite high compared to other cleaning products on the market.

However, there is 100 ml of product in the bottle and I find that the pump measures the amount you consume perfectly to ensure that there is little waste.

Since my oil phobia is officially cured, I cannot rave about this product enough. It affects all skin types, is gentle on the skin and leaves your face in all its fresh and natural splendor.

Fancy Face costs $ 45 and can be purchased in mecca stores or online at gotoskincare.com

