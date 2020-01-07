advertisement

click to enlarge

Photo by Tim Morch

Gorges du Verdon – Lower Part 2

It is not the goal, it is the journey, “is the saying, and this statement is at the core of the truth.

click to enlarge

advertisement

Photo by Tim Morch

Samson’s Corridor – Gorges du Verdon

I was at the wheel of my van and meandering through the rural south-east of France to the Parc naturel regional du Verdon. Through this part of the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, the Verdon cuts an impressive series of canyons as it descends into the Mediterranean Sea, which are almost 25 kilometers long and some 700 meters deep.

The rugged landscape is littered with vineyards, olive groves and narrow streets that lead along ancient paths to villages that testify to centuries of tradition. Away from the hustle and bustle of the overpriced and overrated “Côte d’Azur” emerged the soul of a simpler life. People relaxed in the village squares, drank wine and caught up with the gossip of the day.

The dog days of summer have given way to the clear nights of autumn, and although the sun remains warm in the sky, daytime temperatures are lower.

The crowd of tourists has dissolved and is returning to work, school and the habits that shape and determine everyday life, leaving me with empty streets, empty village squares, empty parking lots and a feeling of freedom.

My first view of the lower part of the gorge came from Pont du Galetas in the late afternoon, where you can peek into the mouth of the canyon. The 180 ° rotatable Lac Sainte Croix with its turquoise water and the promise to assemble my collapsible Feathercraft sea kayak for a day on the water invited you to linger.

click to enlarge

Photo by Tim Morch

Notre Dame du Roc Cathedral, Castellane

The next morning I got up early, put my kayak together, and went to the shore of the lake. Mallards patrolled in search of grass, cormorants took turns fishing and squatting on rocks, their wings spread out to dry, and blue herons stalked the shallows.

The mouth of the gorge is only upstream and offers the opportunity to paddle into the lower section and take a look at the narrow gorge. I paddled as far as I could and admired the steep walls that gave a view of the mountains in the distance.

Lac Sainte Croix, the largest reservoir in France, is perfect for a day trip. If you paddle along the coast, you can stretch more than 30 km. The lake was completely empty, except for three fishermen who were walking up and down in a bay alone in rubber boats.

I was glad I spent a day on the water, packed up my kayak again, and sneaked along the D952, a narrow road that surrounds the edge of the gorge, where occasionally excerpts offer the opportunity to enjoy panoramic views of the canyons. Castellane, an ancient city at the intersection of Via Salinaria, Via Ventiane, Via Aurelia and Via Domita, is dominated by the 12th century Notre Dame du Roc cathedral, which is almost 200 meters above the city.

Refueled and filled with food, I drove on to the nearby Le Touron on the banks of Lac Castillon. The Lac Castillon is long and narrow. The particularly clear water was not flushed through the gorge. I ventured up with a narrow arm and turned a corner to wash out a flock of blue herons from a Wadden Sea. I watched a few dozen take off and circle the lake.

click to enlarge

Photo by Tim Morch

Gorges du Verdon – lower part 3

It could have been a scene from anywhere in Canada. The water that reminded me of the temagami of my youth was a deep blue that was lightened by the full spectrum of blue towards the shallows.

I paddled as far as the water level allowed and almost reached St.-André-les-Alpes before sliding down the opposite side of the lake, past St. Julien and around the lower part. As the only tourist in town, I parked by the water and watched the full moon rise over the mountains to think about my luck.

When I drove back to Nice, I felt like I was revitalized. I am not built for city life, but my daughter lives there with her mother and I have a great desire to take her to school in the morning and share precious moments as she grows. And I know that there are many ways to go back to the natural beauty that lies just behind the coast.

advertisement