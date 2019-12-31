advertisement

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that four assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, have been fired.

The Bears also parted ways with offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride Jr. And special teams coach assistant Brock Olivo.

Helfrich, the former Oregon head coach, spent two years with the Bears. However, coach Matt Nagy was the game caller for a team that went 8-8 this season and will likely handle those assignments again next season.

Hiestand was in his second position with the team, having been on staff from 2005-09 before returning in 2018. Gilbride – the son of the former NFL head coach of the same name – and Olivo spent two seasons with the Bears. .

Also, linebacker Roquan Smith underwent a spectacular surgery and will miss the season program for the team. Receiver Anthony Miller is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery while tight end Trey Burton underwent hip surgery. Miller and Burton will also miss the offseason program.

Smith recorded a team-best 100 touchdowns in 12 games, Miller caught 52 passes for 656 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games, and Burton had 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight contests.

All three players are expected to be ready by the start of training camp.

